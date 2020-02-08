'Oh, hello doggy ... so slap': a man describes a moment when a dog bit his finger

A dog lover who reached out to a strange dog paid the greeting with part of his middle finger.

The man was in the parking lot of Glenfield Intermediate School on Sunday Sunday weekend in Auckland last month when a “big black haired dog” of unknown breed bit his finger.

“[I got out of my car] and a dog was passing right by. I said,” Oh, hello doggy “, because I love dogs very much, I reached out and he just decided to go slam. “

The man, who did not want to be named, told the Herald that it had taken a while to realize that the upper third of his right middle finger was gone.

“Because it broke my head, I obviously reacted and went to push it away, and I couldn’t push it properly because it broke my finger.

“The next thing I’m there with a friend and there is blood flowing … it was horrible, I mean I look at the ground and there is my finger on the ground, oh my god.

“There was pain. I was, ‘Oh damn hell, take me to the hospital’.”

An x-ray image of the severed finger of the man. Photo / provided

The couple drove five minutes to the North Shore hospital emergency department, wearing a severed finger wrapped in a shirt, but could not be replaced, the man said.

After an operation under local anesthesia, he continued his recovery at home.

He did not know what had happened to the dog, who was unaccompanied and immediately fled.

Although he called Glenfield Intermediate to warn them against the dog, the man had said nothing to Auckland council or police.

“I couldn’t be bothered by the process. I’m a dog lover, I would hate to see an animal slaughtered.”

He was no longer in pain, unless he hit his hand, and did not expect long-term consequences from the injury – the second in a year involving his right hand, after the glass of a defective villa window that cut his hand so much that it was a few millimeters from being completely cut.

“[When I hit my finger now] it’s a deep pain that lasts a while so I’m very careful.”

An Auckland man lost the upper third of his middle finger after a dog bit him. Photo / provided

It also has ghost sensations, such as when using a computer mouse.

“I’m sure I’m rubbing two fingers to move the mouse. But there isn’t one.”

He was philosophical about the partial loss of the finger.

“I don’t see any problem in the long run. It’s not one of the main fingers, if you lost your thumb or forefinger, it would be very different from losing your middle finger.”

