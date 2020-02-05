Oh Jong Hyuk announces her next wedding

Oh Jong Hyuk is getting married!

On February 5, his agency DSP Media confirmed having made the link in May with his non-famous girlfriend.

Oh Jong Hyuk revealed in the talk show “Video Star” in November that he was in a relationship, and it is said that he has been preparing for his marriage since the end of last year. The ceremony will take place in the Gangnam district of Seoul.

He is the third Click-B member to marry, after Kim Sang Hyuk and Evan (Yoo Ho Suk). Kim Sang Hyuk married CEO of online clothing store Song Da Ye last April, while Evan married a non-celebrity last December.

Oh Jong Hyuk made his debut in 1999 with the group’s first album “Click-B”. After the group discontinued their promotions, he also performed as a solo artist OJ and appeared in works such as the drama “Healer” and the films “Cheese in the Trap” “and” Musudan “, as well as many musicals.

Congratulations to the couple!

Source (1) (2)

