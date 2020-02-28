oh-jung-se-to-perform-kim-soo-hyun’s-more-mature-brother-in-impending-drama

Actor Oh Jung Se has been confirmed for tvN’s approaching drama “Psycho But It’s Okay” (working title).

The drama, which stars Kim Soo Hyun — in his to start with main small screen role in 5 many years — and Web optimization Ye Ji, is a story of a neighborhood wellbeing employee at a psychiatric ward who does not have time for really like (Moon Kang Tae, performed by Kim Soo Hyun) and a storybook writer who has hardly ever regarded love (Go Moon Younger, played by Web optimization Ye Ji). Following meeting one a further, the two little by little commence to mend each other’s emotional wounds.

Oh Jung Se will be actively playing a character with autism named Moon Sang Tae, who is an very talented illustrator. Sang Tae is his youthful brother Kang Tae’s (Kim Soo Hyun) only remaining loved ones, and he is his brother’s most important cause for residing. Viewers are previously anticipating Oh Jung Se and Kim Soo Hyun’s brotherly chemistry in the coming series.

“Psycho But It’s Okay” is tentatively scheduled to air in June this yr.

Oh Jung Se most lately starred in SBS’s “Stove League.” Observe the drama under!

