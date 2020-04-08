“Oh My Baby” Highlights the Love Between The Main Characters in the New Post

The Wednesday-Wednesday television show “Oh My Baby” has opened a new poster of the school’s principal!

“Oh My Baby” tells about her 39 year old woman named Ri Jang Ha (Jang Nara) who want to have children without marrying. Just when she refused to love, three people walk. Go Joon plays freelance photographer Han Yi Sang, who became a true believer in his single life. Park Byung Eun plays Yoon Jae Young, a close friend of Jang Ha Ri, who woke up one day, suddenly finding herself one father. Jung Gun Joo plays Choi Kang Eu Tteum, a new employee in the parenting magazine who can do it in a good way.

On April 8, the drama released two posters starring the lead actors. In the first poster, Jang Nara is sitting in the bathtub and playing baby with a beautiful smile. The title of the book, “How to Find a Good Father,” is really catchy.

Legend on top of her reading, “Marriage? I would not have any children.” Photos of the three candidates that she was in the tub floor.

In the second poster, Jang Nara, Park Byung Eun, Go Joon, and Jung Eun Joo portray a bright mood. Jang Nara brought the same book from the first poster, and this time around, he was surrounded by three candidates.

The caption asked, “How … do we speed up the relationship?” Viewers have been wondering who Jang Nara will choose as their baby daddy.

The “Oh My Baby” premise on May 6 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Check out the teaser here!

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?