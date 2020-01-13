Oh, my daughter Jiho is taking a break from her activities due to her health

Loading...

Oh My Girl’s Jiho will take a temporary break from activities to focus on restoring health.

On January 13, WM Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello.

This is WM Entertainment.

We are sending unfortunate news to fans who support our artist Oh My Girl.

Jiho, a member of Oh My Girl, has been undergoing hospital treatment since the second half of 2019 due to the frequent deterioration of his health and his anxiety symptoms.

Recently the symptoms of anxiety got worse and we decided it would be difficult for her to carry out her Oh My Girl activities as usual. To prioritize the health of our artist, we decided that she should take a temporary break.

We are sorry to have caused concern about this sudden news.

We will do our best to focus on recovering and maintaining (Jiho’s) health so that her hiatus does not continue, and we ask that you continue to send Oh My Girl love and warm support.

Thank you.

We wish Jiho a speedy recovery!

