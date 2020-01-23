Oh no & Madlib as the professionals

The Jackson brothers have blessed listeners with unique titles for years. On Madlib’s WLIB AM: King Of The Wigflip, the two locals from Oxnard, California, have joined together in 2008 to form a killer-producer-rapper combo. At the end of last year, Otis Jackson, Jr. announced that he and his younger brother Michael would finally do a full-length together.

Before the full-length release (embedded below as a playlist), Madlib and Oh No shared the lead single “Superhumans”, which also included Elzhi and Chino XL. Now that the project has been published (via Madlib Invazion) – the sample-heavy beats, the 70s films and the percolating percussion ensure that this project is on deck for those who are familiar with hip-hop heads. The duo’s appeal to fans digging for boxes is likely only achieved by those who have an affinity for a newly developed film dialogue. The pros play it safe when some of their tag team partnerships (Freddie Gibbs, Blu, Alchemist) differ.

Since The Professionals is tailored to his younger brother, most of this album is full of delicious productions. Soulful loops, boxy drum patterns, chunky keys and sharp scratches show the unique mix of conceptual and current tracks of the brother. The LP does justice enough to get you wanting more in the right way. An important moment of the project is “Made Due”, which exudes a little nostalgia.

Oh no, riffing on a line inspired by “Life’s A B * tch” begs people to put their last dollar in their beliefs (“a breakthrough”) instead of the fleeting hope of playing the lottery. Madlibs D.I.T.C. routinely mocks those who try to locate the origin of the song in online sample databases. “I put the last book with the scratches, Tryna is a bit lucky / But unfortunately I saw that this little scratch does not appear,” rhymes Oh No confidently.

“Timeless Treasure” is a nightmare of procrastination in audio form. The metronomic ticking through the song gives impatient listeners a reason to be happy as Oh No does his best before the seconds for the 3:45 am song have expired. If we go into the second verse, the other Oxnard artist will comment on the health care costs in time. “Damn it, I’ll just die in the crib with this cheeseburger – McLovin,” he rhymes.

Even if Elzhi fits comfortably in the pocket of “Superhumans”, it could be the final song of the 44-minute project “Dishonored Valor”, which takes home the “Best Song” award. Oh No, dealing with the struggles to be part of the U.S. military and then trying to reintegrate into modern civilian life, describes the pain of PTSD and the debilitating drug addiction. “I know some non-military traders, I know some non-military traders. So you can be anything you want to be. You can be a drug dealer, a thug, a born murderer wants to be, ”he taps on the hook and describes the need for health and help in the fight for his own country.

History proves that Oh No is the perfect counterbalance to his brother’s wet guitar hits and nervous snares. Two decades of work do not let this gangrene co-founder of “Dishonored Veteran” grow old at all. “I have a gang of military brothers who were honorably fired / really didn’t get cut like” Rambo “when the shit starts / I don’t blame them I would have been there too and smoked weed / F * ck flies to the sky and emerges from (a) B-2, ”he says.

The Professionals is an early addition to what hopefully will be a happy New Year in hip-hop.

