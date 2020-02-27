oh-yeon-search-engine-optimization-decided-on-as-principal-mc-of-“get-it-beauty-2020”

Actress Oh Yeon Web optimization has been picked out as the key MC for OnStyle’s “Get It Elegance 2020”!

Known as a splendor icon, Oh Yeon Search engine marketing will share her elegance tips as the new primary MC. Oh Yeon Search engine optimization shared, “I have a ton of desire in beauty, and it’s a industry I love, so I decided to star in the present. I consider I’ll be equipped to communicate properly with the viewers whilst learning [about beauty] together.” She continued, “Although it may not be unique, I want to produce the know-how I obtained while selling, and I’ll work hard so that the program can come to be even additional helpful.”

Also, the newly reformed “Get It Elegance 2020” will characteristic the vital phrase, “The beauty of all individuals,” referring to people today of all ages, gender, and pores and skin varieties. Manufacturing director (PD) Choi Ji Youthful commented, “We program to propose a route that expands the range of product choices by considering much more various pores and skin sorts and choices.”

As for upcoming improvements, the show’s common “View Label” corner will contain a item blind take a look at, and it will aspect 10 well-liked beauty creators. These creators will provide reasonable elegance suggestions and exclusive info they each know. The demonstrate will be produced even extra entertaining by showcasing a selection of special influencers on the display.

From this year onward, “Get It Beauty” will also be launching a craze examining corner titled “Scenederella,” which characteristics warm splendor and manner objects that had been common on social media through the 7 days. Labeling the main product or determine within just a “scene” of magnificence or trend as the “scenederella,” professionals will offer their analyses on its charms. Consisting of effectively-regarded people today in the attractiveness and trend marketplace, the 5 professionals will evaluate the week’s latest developments.

PD Choi Ji Young shared, “With the raising fascination in magnificence, we geared up a show through which viewers, who have grown in quantities and turn into much more various, can attain information and facts that is very well-suited to them. You should glimpse forward to ‘Get It Beauty’ with Oh Yeon Search engine optimisation, who will turn out to be the new magnificence icon.”

“Get It Attractiveness 2020” will premiere on March 13 and air every Friday at 8: 30 p.m. KST by OnStyle, Olive, and YouTube channel “ONSTYLE D.”

