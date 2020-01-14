Oh Yeon Seo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Won and many others have meetings filled with tension in “Love with Flaws”

The Wednesday to Thursday MBC drama “Love with Flaws” shared new photos of its cast!

A series of still images shows Joo Seo Yeon (Oh Yeon Seo) and Lee Min Hyuk (Goo Won) having a mysterious encounter. Joo Seo Yeon previously dismissed Lee Min Hyuk, admitting that she loved Lee Kang Woo (Ahn Jae Hyun), so viewers are curious to see why they met.

In addition, Lee Min Hyuk, who was sitting alone, kissed Joo Seo Yeon with an air of determination on his face, hinting at an unusual atmosphere between the two.

In another series of still images, Joo Seo Yeon, Lee Kang Woo, Lee Kang Hee (played by Hwang Woo Seul Hye) and Joo Won Jae (played by Min Woo Hyuk) finally meet as a group. A feeling of mistrust can be felt in the strange vibrations that ensue as the group looks at itself silently, raising questions about what happened between them.

One in particular shows Joo Won Jae, who was extremely protective of his younger sister, looking at Joo Seo Yeon with an icy look.

“Love with Flaws” is broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episode of “Love with Flaws” now!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?