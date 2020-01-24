O’Hare airport expansion: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill get a contract to design 2 satellite concessions

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, based in Chicago, received $ 140 million to design two new satellite contests at O’Hare Airport that cost $ 1.4 billion, accommodate wide-hull jets and are twice as spacious as existing competitions.

The five-year contract – and the selection of HNTB to serve as a senior civil engineer – was hailed as a “critical milestone” in the $ 8.7 billion O’Hare expansion project, former mayor Rahm Emanuel who spent the city council before coming to the office left.

Skidmore and HNTB will join a team of the famous Chicago architect Jeanne Gang, whose company was chosen to design the new $ 2.2 billion global terminal at O’Hare, which will be the center of the massive expansion project.

“Having our three lead designers and working in parallel is a crucial moment for the overall success of the O’Hare 21 program,” said Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee in a press release.

“With Studio ORD and SOM that offer above-ground inspiration and HNTB their considerable expertise underground, we have put together a team of unparalleled vision and talent and every traveler using O’Hare will benefit from it.”

Rhee promised to deliver the complex expansion project without problems “on schedule and within budget”.

“All three designers will contribute significantly to this goal through their designs and input for detailed implementation plans,” Rhee said.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is the architectural firm that designed Chicago’s most famous skyscrapers: Willis Tower, formerly known as Sears Tower, and the John Hancock Center.

Ten days after taking office, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has awarded a $ 160 million contract to Gang’s company to design the global terminal.

Lightfoot shot ahead, even though she was not happy with the mysterious selection process of the town hall, conceived by former mayor Rahm Emanuel, who culminated in Studio Gang as the highest scoring design team.

Based on that request for qualifications from June 2018, the town hall has entered into a commitment to enter into negotiations with the second highest score team to design the satellite concessions once the global terminal contract has been awarded.

The gang-led partnership with Solomon Cordwell Buenz, Corgan, Milhouse Engineering and Construction and STL Architects ended first in a subsequent request for proposals. Skidmore has achieved the second highest score and has therefore won the second prize.

With lots of light and twice the width of existing competitions, the new competitions will be west of the terminal core and add 1.2 million square feet to a growing O’Hare.

Together with the new global terminal that will replace Terminal 2, the concessions will offer 70 percent more passenger space and 75 percent more commercial space. That is enough space to add 50 extra concessions for restaurants and stores.

Passengers will use underground tunnels to access the new competitions until the global terminal is completed. Then a tram connects air travelers with the new halls.

The meeting known as Satellite 2 will first be completed – by December 2024.

It will handle domestic arrivals. International arrivals are limited to so-called “pre-released markets”, which means that passengers have already passed customs before boarding their flights to O’Hare.

The hall known as Satellite 1 is expected to open in December 2025 for arrivals and departures for both domestic and international flights without restrictions.