Ohio Cop fired and stormed after being lied to a black man who robbed him

He claimed that he was shot by a black man during a robbery when he was off duty.

Warren police officer Noah Linnen subsequently changed his story about the alleged robbery on January 13 four times. His dishonesty resulted in at least three innocent black men being detained for a “significant amount of time”.

His false report also resulted in at least 50 officials from 10 different agencies combing the Warren, Howland and Niles areas in a black SUV in search of the suspected black suspect, according to the Tribune Chronicle.

The 23-year-old’s series of blatant lies and their exposure led to

when he was released as an officer in the Warren Police Department on January 22.

“Your criminal acts, dishonesty, lack of integrity and totality

Disregard for the effects of your actions clearly prove that you are not

enroll in the Warren Police Department’s morals, values ​​and mission, ”said Warren

Police chief Eric Merkel wrote in “Linnens disciplinary”

Description underwent every black man across Trumbull County,

especially in the near vicinity, to the torture of being accused of shooting you

Police officer.

“Your description confirmed a stereotype that black men are more credible suspects,” added Merkel, the Tribune Chronicle reports.

“They triggered an emotion across the black community that widened the gap between police-community relationships.

“I will not allow an officer’s actions to take place

Relationship that we have built with our community. “

Linnen allegedly fabricated the lies after admitting that he had shot

three times his service weapon on another car with bright headlights, he thought

drove towards the parked vehicle in which he was. He claimed that he then tried

He shoots himself in the shoulder to try to be robbed by a black man

Man covering up his discharge of the service weapon.

According to Linnen’s first report to the Howland police, he claimed that a black man pulled a “silver revolver with a black handle” after him when he parked to help because he thought his car broke down. He alleged that the suspect asked about his gun and money if he was a police officer, the Tribune Chronicle reports.

Linen added that he exchanged fire with the alleged black

After he managed to distract his attention, he threw his police ID on the

Ground.

Despite his description of the suspect, the investigators found one

many discrepancies in affidavit after interviewing witnesses. Howland

The Niles police have also reportedly run over black SUVs and arrested three blacks

Men ”for a significant period of time until it was determined that it was them

not involved in the incident. “

In addition to “misleading” officials and “falsifying” the crime scene, the affidavit also says that Linnen “wrongly described and accused a black man of attempting to falsify the result of his investigation and led to it that the police arrested innocent people, the Tribune Chronicle reports.

After stuck to his first story despite the contradictions that were revealed to him, he persisted. He later retired and claimed that he might have given an incorrect account due to stress.

He later changed his story and claimed that the suspect was not riding an SUV, but riding a bike. However, there were no bicycles at the alleged crime scene.

His final version of his account revealed him.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, Linnen appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice on January 22. He didn’t plead guilty. He was released on a $ 10,000 cash or surety bond. His next appearance, which is a trial, is February 20th. The first three charges are criminal offenses.

“This agency has undergone years of change to restore public confidence,” said Merkel in Linningen’s disciplinary letter. “I will not allow a single officer’s actions to tarnish the relationship we have with our community.”