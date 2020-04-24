Ohio Family Cancels Funeral Livestream for Fathers Who Died from Coronavirus the Week After Reducing Pandemic

An Ohio man who died of Covid-19 weeks after describing coronavirus as a “political tactic” on social media is buried with grieving family members who are facing a backlash from strangers online.

John W. McDaniel, 60, died on April 15 after contracting the disease at the end of March. A series of posts that were deleted since McDaniel made it to social media before being sick quickly became viral because after his death, for disparaging the pandemic. The widow says negative posts hurt the family as they prepare to hold McDaniel’s funeral in Marion, Ohio on Wednesday.

“This news has opened a flood gate for people to share their own angry anger and unfounded assumptions about a man they don’t know,” McDaniel’s widow Lisa W. McDaniel wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “Wanting to protect my family and John’s legacy, we have decided not to broadcast his funeral service directly through Facebook today.”

It is unclear whether there is direct harassment or threats to the family or funeral home which may play a role in the family that cancels live streaming. Newsweek reaches the funeral home to get additional information but does not receive a response in time for publication.

Lisa McDaniel’s statement said that the family would record the service and share videos with friends and family privately.

A live broadcast of John W. McDaniel’s funeral was planned for Wednesday but was canceled after family members expressed concern over the reaction the deceased man had received online.

kzenon / getty

The statement went on to say that despite McDaniel’s initial skepticism, he had ordered employees in the manufacturing industry where he served as president to work from home on March 16 and immediately withdrew when he learned that he had made contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The widow said that earlier intervention to stop the “invisible enemy” of the virus had proven to be “indeed the right course of action to take.” She also stated that her husband might withdraw the sentiment in his social media post if he survived the disease.

“We know that if John is still here with us, he will acknowledge our national crisis, obey orders to stay at home, and encourage family and friends to do the same,” he wrote. “But unfortunately he is not with us and we will forever have to live and overcome how his life ends too quickly.”

“Furthermore, we can never erase from our hearts and minds the negative posts that were made and shared about John last week,” he added.

News of McDaniel’s death was widely shared online after news of his death was published on April 16. The pictures from social media posts that he made were juxtaposed in contrast to the reality of his death.

The posts included McDaniel who called Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s initial order to close restaurants and bars “bullshit” while suggesting people who feared contracting the virus were “paranoid.” He also suggested that the virus might not be real.

“Does anyone have the guts to say Covid19 is a political tactic? Ask a friend. Prove me wrong,” McDaniel wrote in one of the deleted posts which would later accompany his death notice in an online post.