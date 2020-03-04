ohio-male-provides-llama-as-a-visitor-to-his-sister’s-marriage-ceremony

An Ohio male introduced a llama dressed in a tux to his sister’s marriage ceremony as a element of a 5-year-long joke.

The bride, Riva Weinstock, appeared to be unamused. Her reaction to the perfectly-dressed wedding ceremony crasher was caught on digital camera and observed around the entire world.

Mendl Weinstock says it began when his sister began chatting endlessly about her long run marriage ceremony for the duration of a automobile ride with some buddies.

So he blurted out that if he experienced to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

He kept his guarantee.

Mendl rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400. He even had a tailor made tuxedo created.

Whilst the llama had to remain outside the marriage corridor, Riva’s good friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother undoubtedly designed her marriage ceremony memorable, and that she’s by now scheduling her revenge.