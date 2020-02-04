Ohio man says Student Loan Company sent him 55,000 copies of the same letter

A man from Twinsburg, Ohio was expecting a letter in the mail.

When Dan Cain went to the Twinsburg Post to find 79 mailboxes, each containing approximately 700 copies of the same letter addressed to him, he knew something was very wrong.

“I was shocked. Are you kidding me? Who makes such a mistake?” Cain told CNN partner WOIO.

The letters came from the College Avenue Student Loan Company. The company had planned to send Cain and his wife an explanation of a student loan they had taken up to teach their daughter.

Cain said the company had apologized and told him the outgoing mail system was faulty, WOIO said. CNN asked the College Avenue Student Loan Company for a comment.

According to Cain, the 55,000 letters had an incorrect payment amount. The company used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.

The company also apologized for the mistake and said Cain would receive a new, corrected statement, Cain said. This time, Cain hopes that it is a single letter.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “I may have to go back to the sender.”

Cain had to pick up the trash cans from the back doors of the post. It took him two trips to take home the useless stack of letters that he believes were going to cost the company thousands of dollars to ship, he said. If the company had used a volume discount of between 18 and 20 cents per letter, it would have cost up to $ 11,000 to send the 55,000 statements.

And now he’s not quite sure what to do with the letters stacked in his garage.

“I can just make a fire, a campfire, and burn everything,” said Cain, laughing.

