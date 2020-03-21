Ohio man self-quarantines in tent to maintain from infecting family

He won’t want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now will work from inside of

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – This world-wide pandemic has pressured all people to consider safety measures. For the security of his family members, just one male in Western Mahoning County has quarantined himself to a tent.

He requested that First News not share his total title or place.

Marcus is a movie editor from the Valley, now residing in New York City. As the coronavirus spread, he still left the city and arrived property.

Marcus does not want to infect his mother and father, so he set up the tent and now will work from within, holding himself quarantined.

“I know a large amount of people today will appear at and see this as a very little possibly much too significantly, but there’s so much about the disorder that’s unidentified and, as considerably as it being spread in confined areas, I required out of an abundance of warning to at least do two weeks out, so it is been an adventure. It’s been actually fun,” stated Marcus.

He says when he saw what was going on in Italy, he made a decision he wanted to quarantine himself.

His tent has held up by way of the storms and Marcus states he’s taking pleasure in the outdoors and talks to his dad and mom even though they sit on the patio, a secure length away.