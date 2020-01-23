Ohio man sentenced to prison for transporting more than four kilograms of heroin to Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania. An Ohio man who had transported more than four kilograms of heroin to Pennsylvania was sentenced to prison.

The Pennsylvania Central District Attorney General announced that Curtis Riley, 57, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced to 6½ years in prison, followed by two years in prison for supervised release because he was a courier for a spreading conspiracy Large quantities of heroin operated at locations in the United States through the heroin trade.

Between 2017 and December 2018, Riley transported between four and ten kilograms of heroin (this corresponds to between 160,000 and 400,000 bags in retail stores). According to the State Police Troopers, traces of fentanyl were present in part of the heroin confiscated.

United States attorney David J. Freed said Riley previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

Now Riley will be serving time.

41.408969

-75.662412