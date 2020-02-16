[Ohio mom battling cancer receives special message in the snow]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[ohio-mom-battling-cancer-receives-special-message-in-the-snow]

by: CNN

Posted:
/ Updated:

Courtesy: CNN, Marie Schambach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.

The woman’s daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, ‘Mom, be brave’ in some newly-fallen snow.

Schamback is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.

Schambach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like ‘somebody else cares.’

