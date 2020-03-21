Ohio orders abortion clinics to stop “elective” abortions

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has instructed two abortion clinics in the state to follow a directive that prohibits non-essential or elective procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yost sent letters Saturday to the Women’s Center for Women in Dayton and Planned Parenthood of the Cincinnati Surgery Center after receiving complaints that they both had refused to close after an order from Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

“You and your facility are required to stop performing non-elective and surgical abortions immediately,” said Yost, said the Columbus office:

Non-essential surgical abortions are those that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient.

If you or your facility do not immediately stop performing non-essential or elective surgical abortions in accordance with the order (Health Director), the Department of Health will take all appropriate measures.

According to Acton’s order on Wednesday, “all non-essential or elective surgeries and procedures that were used (personal protective equipment) should not be performed.”

“The state is trying to preserve supplies of equipment necessary to fight the virus,” the dispatcher said.

The abortion industry has demanded that the procedure be considered an “essential” service that equates to “health care”.

CBS reported that Iris E. Harvey and Kersha Deibel, the respective heads of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, said in a joint statement that the Southwest Ohio Region clinic complied with Acton’s order, which allows Planned Parenthood to “still” continue to provide essential procedures, including surgical abortion, and our health centers continue to provide other health care services on which our patients depend. Our doors are left open for this cure. “

A statement from various abortion advocacy groups on Wednesday also said:

Abortion is an essential component of holistic health care. It is also a time-sensitive service for which a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, can increase the risks or make it completely inaccessible.

The National Abortion Federation also stated that abortion is “part of the pregnancy care continuum”.

“It is an essential health care service,” said the group that represents abortion providers.

“As we navigate COVID-19, it is critical that leaders treat outpatient abortion providers as essential companies and that hospital systems ensure the continuation of abortion care as an essential service.” Https://t.co/zsj2HQ97le

– NAF (@NatAbortionFed) March 17, 2020

However, in a statement sent to Breitbart News, Patrina Mosley, director of family life, culture and advocacy for the Family Research Council, completely disagreed:

Abortion is not health. Keeping your doors open to kill children in the midst of a pandemic shows you exactly who the abortion industry is and has always been – a tool in eugenics.

Mosley continued the abortion lobby considers the coronavirus pandemic another “opportunity to continue to monitor population growth amid a quarantine that will inevitably lead to a baby boom.”

In Maine, a group of abortion and birth control clinics openly said that extending the woman’s contraceptive prescriptions to three months for longer at home during the pandemic would lead to a “baby boom.”

“It’s just human nature, if you are at home, you’re more likely to have sex,” said Evelyn Kieltyka, vice president of program services at Maine Family Planning, according to the Union leader.

“I have not looked at the data, but my memory says that in the days when people have had to stay home for long periods of time, there could be a small baby boom.”

“The nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, founded by well-known Eugenics, Margaret Sanger, is a billion-dollar business,” said Mosley. “Do you think there will be stops and they will not be paid? It’s important to understand that abortion is a business, not a health care cure.”