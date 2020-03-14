Ohio person with coronavirus shares tale and video from hospital bed

WARREN (WJW)- A 55-calendar year-previous person in Warren, Ohio is starting to recuperate from the coronavirus and states he now wants to share his identification and story in an effort and hard work to help decrease dread.

Kevin Harris , a father of four, is now at Mercy Health and fitness St. Joseph Warren Clinic. He was admitted Sunday and tested favourable for the coronavirus Wednesday.

“At to start with I felt like I was likely to die but now it is slowly and gradually finding greater,” Harris said. He told the Fox 8 I-Group that Friday he eventually was capable to sleep through the night time.

Harris posted a video on his social media website page Friday night showing himself in his clinic bed and a hospital worker up coming to his mattress donning protecting gear.

“I experienced to wait around and make positive I wasn’t likely to die ahead of I was on Fb,” Harris says on the video clip. “ I am not out of the woods but I am superior.”

He states he is extremely grateful to the hospital personnel that has aided him.

Harris mentioned he has not not long ago traveled outdoors of the region. He reported the farthest he went was Cleveland in late February, when he had a doctor’s appointment for an unrelated issue.

“When I began emotion sick I went to the doctor’s close to my house and they reported I had the flu,” Harris reported. He extra his main indications ended up a fever, shortness of breath and fatigue.

He stated a couple of days afterwards he began coughing and that cough held getting worse.

A friend stopped at his residence to make him soup, even although he informed her not to. He claimed on Sunday one more friend came to acquire him to the medical center.

“I had extremely constrained contact with any one,” Harris claimed.

He required to pressure to other individuals to continue to be residence if they are unwell so they never distribute any health issues and if their signs and symptoms do not get far better in a few of times to go to the medical center.

“This is not your regular flu,” Harris reported. “It’s undesirable.”