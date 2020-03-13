Ohio Public Schools closes three more weeks on coronavirus

The entire Ohio public school system will be closed on Monday for the next three weeks above the coronavirus.

The announcement comes just days after Governor Mike DeWine declared Ohio in a state of emergency after three people in Ohio tested the Chinese virus positively.

Since then, two others have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total from Ohio to five.

On Thursday, the governor announced that all Ohio public schools will be closed for three weeks on Monday, which can be extended after a review of the matter at a later date.

Today we have again consulted with the experts, so today we are announcing that children in the state will have a 3 week long spring break. Then we will review it. That will start on Monday.

“Schools: What we can say based on what has happened elsewhere, unless a child has another medical problem, the risk of death for # COVID19 for a child is not very high, but children are possible carriers, “DeWine said in a tweet. Thursday.

“We have consulted the experts again today, so today we are announcing that the children in the state will have an extended spring break of 3 weeks,” said the governor. “Then we will review it. It will start on Monday.”

In addition to school closures, Ohio also has banned more than 100 public meetings, according to a Columbus Dispatch report.

“This is not going to last forever. This is temporary. Everything we do is temporary,” DeWine said. “We will return to normal in Ohio.”

The governor added that Ohio will stop all visits to nursing homes and state psychiatric hospitals in the coming days as well, and that those who work in those facilities will be warm.

The report added that 52 Ohioans have so far been waiting for test results to see if they are positive with Wuhan’s coronavirus.

“These numbers will continue to grow and we know that those confirmed numbers are only a small fraction of the individuals already infected in Ohio,” said DeWine, of the new coronavirus problem in Ohio.

The governor added that the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio is expected to double within six days.

