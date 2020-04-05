Oil companies said LPG shortages are by no means at least 40% higher than current fuel

New Delhi: National Petroleum Marketing Companies said on Sunday that there was no shortage, especially of cooking fuel, especially cooking gas, which is offered to customers at their doorsteps, for fear of consumer concerns about product shortages. Does not exist.

According to these companies, on average, daily cooking time has risen by at least 35-40% since the shutdown, despite working with minimal staff.

A collective guarantee of uninterrupted supply of all petroleum products, especially LPG cylinders by Indian Indians, BPCL and HPCL, in the midst of reserving the horror of cooking gasoline by consumers since the national lock imposed imposed the expansion of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They added: “This, along with a shortage of staff, has led to delays in the early days of the shutdown, but now it’s normal.”

Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman and CEO of ONGC Hindustan Petroleum, said Sunday that PTIs in Mumbai were talking, saying there was no place for consumers to worry about LPG shortages.

“I assure all people that there is no shortage of oil products at all. I will allow more to make sure that there is no shortage of LPG at all. In fact, our LPG plants have too much capacity. “They are working to eliminate any spike. I urge everyone not to get involved in the horror of cooking gasoline.”

Explaining how HPCL has increased LPG resources, he said: “At the national level, the daily supply has increased from 12 lacquer cylinders to 15 stains per day for his company.”

He added that in Mumbai, HPCL supplied 56 percent more cylinders, 34,000 to 51,000 cylinders, on Saturday, compared to 54 percent in Pune.

Sorana also said that HPCL has equipped all of her delivery boys with masks, disinfectants and has also trained them on social distances. Accordingly, they have been asked not to move the cylinders to private homes, but to use community gates because there are restrictions on the entry of foreigners into many communities.

“Unfortunately, we have had many cases of cylinders returning from many communities in the city, which is a logistical problem as a waste of resources, but they have very few resources,” Soran said.

A BPCL spokesman said the second major player, BPCL, had increased its daily LPG resources in Maharashtra by 32 percent, compared to 40 percent in Mumbai and 37 percent in Mumbai and Thane.

In an interview with PTI earlier in the day in New Delhi, the IOC chief said there was no need to worry about fuel shortages.

“We mapped the demand for all the fuel for the whole of April and beyond. We’re working on surface refineries that meet the demand enough. In addition to all the mass storage, LPG distributions and gas stations. They work normally. There is no shortage in any case. Fuel, “Singh said.

At another level, oil companies are also present in the media, explaining that there is no shortage of LPG.

While the IOC has advertised on DD with its chairman Sanjiv Singh, it has ensured the uninterrupted supply of all petroleum products, especially LPG, and has also launched a Twitter ad that says it will help with the car. Police deliver gas, BPCL is doing social. The media campaign announced on its Facebook page, Twitter category and Instagram page since the announcement of the shutdown.

The BPCL campaign promises to deliver LPG at the door stage, preventing sufficient access to the product as well as promoting disinfection and social distance methods.

In the IOC ad, the chairman is confident that he will not have any problems with all petroleum products, especially gasoline and kerosene, and that all of its warehouses and LPG bottle plants, including terminals, will be closed. Imports work at full capacity.

“All our stakeholders and employees work around the clock to ensure that they are natural resources. I reassure everyone that all products are available to all customers and there is no need to reserve panic,” Singh said. “

The IOC Twitter campaign says home delivery of LPG cylinders is routine and the delivery chain is supported by the state police. Citizens should not expose themselves to health by appearing face to face with distributors.

