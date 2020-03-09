Oil cracks, US stock futures tank, falling bond yields and trading delays

Sharp declines in U.S. stock index futures led to trade slowdowns which slowed panic markets as oil prices dropped more than 30 percent and bond yields dropped amid concerns about coronavirus.

The S&P 500’s e-mini futures declined 5 percent overnight trading on Sunday, triggering auto-negotiation brakes that started when the price drops below 5 percent of the closing of the referenced index on Friday. As a result, the futures contract may not trade at a lower price until the cash market opens at 9:30 AM, although higher prices may still be traded.

The last time the futures bargain reached the night cap was on 2016 election night, when markets were initially sold after the news that Donald Trump had won the election. This selling pressure quickly diminished and major indices closed about 1 percent or so the next day.

The E-mini is an electronic trading futures contract based on the underlying S&P 500 index.The contracts are about one-fifth the size of standard S&P futures contracts, earning them the “mini” monicker. They are considered highly liquid and widely marketed, but in some past episodes they have been prone to so-called “flash shocks”.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite futures hold above the contract level.

On Sunday, chaotic market action was not limited to equity futures. Investors raised Treasury, lowering yields to record lows and oil prices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note traded down 37 basis points to reach 0.488 percent on Sunday night trading. The 30-year Treasury yield fell below 1 percent.

Oil prices crashed more than 30 percent Sunday night after Saudi Arabia lowered official crude oil prices on April after sinking talks between OPEC +. traditional OPEC nations and Russia. On Friday, oil had dropped sharply following news that talks had fallen, but dropped by 20% or so when it became clear that oil producers who had been allies were now engaging in a price war to take over. market share. of each other

Low oil prices were a clear advantage for the U.S. economy, which boosted consumer purchasing power and maintained inflation coverage. But now that the United States is once again a major global oil producer, low oil prices can weigh the employment, manufacturing and financial stability of heavily used American drill machines. It could even shake some regional banks with high exposure to drillers.