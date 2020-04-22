Oil prices are falling, stocks are falling around the world

Oil prices plummeted, and daily stocks fell around the world as the economic catastrophes caused by the Koro Virus epidemic turned markets upside down.



Associated Press New York

latest update: April 22, 2020, 8:07 AM IST

Oil prices plummeted, and daily stocks fell around the world as the economic catastrophes caused by the Koro Virus epidemic turned markets upside down.

Oil prices have fallen because very few people are flying or driving, and factories are not staying at home due to widespread orders. Global demand is set to decline this month to the level last seen in the mid-1990s.

At the same time, oil producers cannot reduce their production fast enough, and all the extra crude oil that goes to the warehouse is to send the tanks close to their limit.

In the United States, the price of a barrel of oil delivered in June fell 43 percent to $ 11.57. This is part of a market in which US oil traders are actively trading. For next month’s delivery of oil, when warehouses could be destroyed, the cost per barrel was $ 10.01.

Earlier in the day, it fell below zero for the first time, meaning traders would pay others to take the oil out of their head to find a place to get rid of the headache. Get rid of it.

Analysts are bringing US oil prices closer to the real price of “oil” and international oil prices in June and later.

They do not fall below zero, because storage issues are not necessary for them. But they also reduced Tuesday to the same concern: a global economy that is incapable of spreading the virus does not need to burn as much fuel.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 6.6 percent to $ 18.74 a barrel in June.

“I don’t think there’s enough time, even before the June deal to resolve the issue, so you can see that the June deal is going down sharply,” said David Joey, chief market strategist at Amripriz Financial.

“I don’t know if it will continue in July and beyond, but at the very least, we will face a significant mismatch between supply and demand even then.”

The crude market caused shares to fall for the second straight day, and the S&P 500 fell 2.9 percent from 2:49 p.m. Eastern time, looking for a similar decline across Europe and Asia.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 236 points, or 2.6 percent, to 23,047, and the Nasdaq fell 3.2 percent. The casualties were widespread, and 11 sections of the S&P 500 fell.

In another sign of market concern, treasury yields fell further. The 10-year treasury yield fell from 0.62% to 0.57% at the end of Monday, meaning investors are willing to pay even less to secure US government bonds. At the beginning of the year, before global economies slowed down in reducing virus pressure, investors paid about 1.90% of their ownership to have 10 years of treasury.

Even with the chaos in the oil markets, there are some signs of economic activity on the horizon elsewhere. The Democratic Senate leader said the negotiators had agreed on the key elements of the proposed $ 500 billion loan and further assistance to small businesses and hospitals. Meanwhile, Georgia’s governor announced plans in late Monday to allow gyms, hair salons and other businesses to reopen on Friday.

With some investors increasing optimism that parts of the economy are reopening due to a drop in pollution levels, stocks have recently rallied, and the S&P 500 has risen more than 20 percent since a low level fell in late March. The protests began after the Federal Reserve and Congress promised large-scale economic aid.

“We seem to be bending the curve of infection, there are signs of economic reopening and there is a stimulus for it,” said Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist at Bank Wealth Management in the United States.

“All of these are good signs for markets where there is a potential scenario for the economy to start improving.”

But economic data here and now is still unclear, including Tuesday’s report, which shows the sharpest drop in U.S. home sales since 2015.

Pessimists say the market rally is over, and the early reopening of the economy could lead to more infections.

Companies also describe the revenue generated by its spread, and many consider their financial forecasts for the year, given all the uncertainty about the persistence of the recession. Coca-Cola said on Tuesday that it was on track to reach financial goals by February, but that all changed when orders to stay home spread in March.

The report hopes that progress may be made in the second half of the year. The IBM withdrew its guidelines for the 2020 results late Monday, saying it would re-evaluate them by the end of June.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty about this market,” says Ameriprise Financial, and it’s understandable because the visibility of revenue and the economy is still very limited. ”

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus