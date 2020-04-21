Oil prices are returning, with US crude futures trading above zero

Oil prices are facing the lowest demand in the world due to travel restrictions and blackouts within the scope of the use of the global fuel controlled by the use of the virus. This has led to growing crude oil reserves, making it harder to find storage space.

Reuters Seoul

latest update: April 21, 2020, 7:30 AM IST

Oil prices rose again on Tuesday, and U.S. crude rose for the first time since trading below $ 0 for the first time, but prices were limited by uncertain concerns about how to meet fuel demand that has been reduced by the Coronavirus pandemic. Was.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery rose $ 38.73 to $ 1.10 a barrel as of 0117, after settling at $ 37.63 a barrel in the previous session.

The May deal expires on Tuesday, while the June trade deal, which is traded higher, rose 1.72 cents, or 8.4 percent, to $ 22.15 a barrel.

Brent crude for June delivery was up 49 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $ 26.06 a barrel.

“Demand demand from Covid-19 is slowing down more slowly than expected,” said Edward Moya, a senior OANDA market analyst, who predicts a weak period for oil prices. “WTI’s crude contract in June was able to reach the level of $ 20 per barrel, and after the painful realization of the fog agreement, it is witnessing a moderate profit.”

Oil prices are facing the lowest demand in the world due to travel restrictions and blackouts within the scope of the use of the global fuel controlled by the use of the virus. This has led to growing crude oil reserves, making it harder to find storage space.

The main US storage center in Cushing, Oklahoma, is expected to be filled within a few weeks of the delivery of the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract.

“Today, it’s very clear that there’s a big issue in the market with the presence of herpes in the United States and the lack of storage capacity,” said Michael McCarthy, head of market strategy at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Given the circumstances, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, a group called OPEC +, have agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd). But that won’t happen before May, and the size of the decline isn’t enough to restore market equilibrium.

“Even the OPEC + oil supply deal is unlikely to stop sales in the short term,” ANZ said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to five analysts conducted by Reuters, US crude oil inventories are expected to increase by about 16.1 million barrels per week by April 17. Analysts expected gasoline stocks to rise 3.7 million barrels last week.

The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its data at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

