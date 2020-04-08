Oil prices could plummet if OPEC and Russia do not agree to cut production

In the short hours last month, US oil fell below $ 20 a barrel. This is the last price tag seen in 2002 under President George W. Bush. Since then, prices for West Texas Intermediate [WTI] have recovered, but no one has opposed the U.S. benchmark returning to these depths or falling further.

That’s how much we’re working on tomorrow’s extraordinary meeting with the ministers of petroleum cartel OPEC and other producers, including Russia. Following the so-called OPEC + Virtual Summit, a meeting will be held on Friday between the Energy Ministers of the G20 Economy, including the United States, chaired by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC-producing countries such as Brazil and Canada.

They all want the same thing: the end of the Saudi Russian Price War. And with the collapse of demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the price of world-standard Brent crude has fallen by more than 50% to date. During that period WTI has fallen by 60%.

Thursday 4:00 pm video conference. Vienna time [10 am Eastern time] is the last time for Saudi Arabia and Russia to shut down many U.S. shale excavators and to save free and full production that would threaten the area seriously. The opportunity may be the economy of oil-producing countries. Ongoing riffs among oil giants have been suggested to potentially endanger OPEC.

How did we get here?

The blow to American shale

The OPEC-led petroleum control agreement on March 6 collapsed on March 6, after Russia refused to sign up for a Saudi Arabia program to further reduce production due to a slump in demand due to a coronavirus outbreak. Saudi Arabia has announced that it will cut its official selling price rapidly and source 12.3 million barrels of oil per day starting in April. Other producers, such as the United Arab Emirates, also increased output and leveled off US oil prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have taken advantage of low production costs to hit the rapidly expanding U.S. shale industry in recent years, turning the United States into the world’s largest producer, to emerge as the winner of the oil price war .

The problem with this power play was terrible. After the collapse of the agreement, the coronavirus pandemic spread globally, causing blockades across the United States, Europe and Asia, causing demand to plummet and the world to remain drowning in oil. Consulting firm Listad Energy estimates that global oil demand will decrease 23 million barrels per day [bpd] this month alone due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The oversupply of oil is getting worse, storage tanks around the world are rapidly filling up, and floating tankers are being used for super tankers. The subsequent market turmoil could even persuade Russia and Saudi Arabia, both of whom rely heavily on oil, to end the price war.

Cheap oil is a good stimulus for a sluggish economy, but Washington is not happy. Last week, President Trump declared that Saudi Arabia and Russia were hoping to reach Detente, an intervention that put even more pressure on tomorrow’s talks.

“No transaction” is costly

Oil market expert Ellenwald said OPEC + was “carefully optimistic” that it could agree to cut production, especially if it also acquired other producers, such as Brazil, Norway and Canada.

Wald told Fortune that if the agreement was not reached, the WTI could fall below $ 20 a barrel.

In contrast, the agreement will raise oil prices, even though the market is still in oversupply. “If the oil settles in the $ 30 range, I think they will be in good shape. If it reaches $ 40, I think it’s the best everyone can expect at the moment,” Wald said. .

Oil prices soared this week, with WTI steady at $ 24.33 on Wednesday and Brent around $ 32.

The cuts must be large enough so as not to disappoint the oil market, which was raised by Trump’s tweet about a 10 to 15 million barrels per day [bpd] cut.

Talking to my friend Saudi Arabia’s MBS [Crown Prince] who spoke with Putin in Russia alone, hopes and hopes they will cut about 10 million barrels. Ideal for oil and gas industry!

—Donald J. Trump [@realDonaldTrump] April 2, 2020

“I don’t think anything lower is seen in the market. I think OPEC + can save 10 million bpd, compared to a 20 million to 30 million barrel decrease in demand worldwide. Remember, the buckets are declining: Wald, president of Transversal Consulting, a book on Saudi Arabia and its oil industry, and author of Saudi Arabia who is the author of Saudi Arabia, I think it is very difficult to see small cuts as a positive sign.

American factors

But reaching Russia may not be easy, as Russia argues that the United States must be part of a production reduction agreement. The United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia together produce about 100 million barrels per day of about one-third of global oil production. The United States, by convention, will not attend tomorrow’s meetings.

“There is really no mechanism in the United States to regulate oil production like other oil-producing countries … I think it will be one of two ways: either the United States or President Trump will escape Don’t cut down on those countries used as goats … or they told Secretary of Energy Dan Bruyet to give them a sense of how fast U.S. production would fall based on market forces I will rely on you. “

In addition to the tensions, Trump has pressured OPEC and Russia to cut production by threatening to impose “very substantial tariffs” on oil imports if prices do not recover.

Christopher Haynes, global crude analyst for research consultant Energy Aspects, said on Thursday that OPEC and its allies would be “very difficult” to reach a production cut agreement. “The main problem is that as long as the United States is participating, it essentially states that Russia will participate, but I do not know how to involve the United States in this transaction,” he told Fortune.

“Even if they reach any agreement on Thursday, I’m very surprised unless it is essential to codify the reductions that are already taking place, meaning that the United States could enter [For example]: From the beginning of the year, these are the capital savings we have made, these are the production cuts we have made, which is the equivalent of many barrels, “he said.

Haynes also believes that reaching an agreement on Thursday could lead to another sharp fall in oil prices.

“Taking a look at global storage and its filling rates, you’ll find that oil prices drop very quickly when you get very close to the capacity limit.” By the end of May, global storage tanks are full Indicates that it may be

Oil exporters have already announced cuts because there are currently no oil buyers. “It’s whether it was codified in such a meeting or was it caused by market forces,” said Haynes.

Already, there is plenty of evidence that producers around the world are cutting exploration budgets and production due to weak demand, regardless of the decisions of OPEC and Russia. Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras said last week that it had cut production by 200,000 barrels. ExxonMobil, a U.S. oil giant, said Tuesday that it would cut capital expenditures by 30% and reduce cash operating expenses by 15% in 2020 in response to lower prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its US oil production forecast for 2020 by more than 1 million barrels a day to 11.8 million barrels this week.

Meanwhile, the U.S. oil and gas industry has largely followed brakes and cut drilling at record speeds, said Listard Energy, reducing the number of horizontal oil rigs to mid-March levels. From about 65%. From a peak of about 620 rigs in mid-March 2020, the number of oil rigs is expected to fall freely to a potential bottom of about 200.

Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of Rystad Energy’s oil market, notes in a note this week that OPEC and its allies agreed to cut 10 to 15 million barrels, even if they did so mid-May, would only hurt the surface Supply overhang in excess of 23 million bpd expected in April 2020

“Prepare for another fall in oil prices when market participants realize that the real problem market participants have to deal with is a decline in oil demand. He said.

More must-read energy sector coverage from Fortune:

-The oil sector is quickly running out of storage for unprecedented surplus

—The massive air-conditioning boom in Africa is about to begin—and it can strain the earth

-Coronavirus fight could be fatal to tackling climate change

—Coronavirus is a very different kind of crisis for the boom of oil towns—Listening to leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: Climate Change Strategy PSEG CEO: “Should have happened yesterday”

Subscribe to The Loop. Weekly, see the revolution in energy, technology and sustainability.

. [TagsToTranslate] oil