Oil prices have fallen in anticipation of trading

AFP Singapore

latest update: April 7, 2020, 9:00 AM IST

Oil prices on Tuesday met with new hope that the OPEC-led summit will reach an agreement this week to reduce over-consumption and market boom.

Prices have fallen sharply since expectations for a quick deal to cut production fell, but a reversal of prices on Thursday led to a meeting of major crude oil producers.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 3.83 percent to $ 27.08 a barrel in morning trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude traded 2.81 percent higher at $ 33.98 a barrel.

Prices fell to their lowest level in 18 years last week due to a drop in the price of war-torn markets between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which boosted production.

“Prices have recovered some of the initial losses because Russia and Saudi Arabia have stated that they want to reduce production, but only if they follow the rest of the world,” ANZ Bank said in a statement.

“It seems to be an obstacle to reaching an agreement.”

“The market hopes that some kind of agreement will be reached,” said Dan Berroulite, the US Secretary of Energy’s negotiator with Saudi Arabia and Russia.

OPEC is the largest oil producer in Saudi Arabia, while Russia is not a member of OPEC.

“Finally, there is hope that colder heads will prevail and producers will reconcile and provide an answer that puts the floor below oil prices,” said Stephen Ines, a global market strategist at AxiCorp.

“It’s still a challenge to the extent that manufacturers want to reduce it.”

