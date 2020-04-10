Oil prices plunge as Mexico ceases Saudi Russia’s plan to cut production

Historic multilateral agreements on reducing global oil production and stabilizing prices, led by record reductions from Saudi Arabia and Russia, have refused Mexico to agree to proposed regulations You are at risk.

The deadlock doubted efforts to revive the market from slumps induced by the debilitating coronavirus. An agreement by a group of countries known as OPEC +, smaller than previous interventions, is being encouraged by U.S. President Trump to end the price war between Riyadh and Moscow and push oil down to a minimum in about 20 years Is aimed at.

OPEC is a statement issued after a nine-hour talk on a video link on Thursday, and the proposal is contingent on the agreement of Mexico, the only participant to disagree with the agreement. According to the delegation, the group will not meet again on Friday, instead focusing on a group of 20 gatherings scheduled for the day.

The provisional transaction will save about 10 million barrels per day between May and June. A delegation said Saudi Arabia and Russia, the group’s largest producers, each cut about 8.5 million units per day and all members agreed to cut supplies by 23%.

The fact that Mexico’s Secretary of Energy Rossionale Garcia has refused to accept the proposed cuts reflects the country’s determination to be as close as possible to the production and spending plans it has pursued, despite the crash . In a Twitter post shortly after leaving the meeting, she states that the country is ready to cut 100,000 barrels per day of production, much less than the group suggested by 400,000 barrels per day, from a higher baseline. Said.

This time attention will be paid to the G-20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting on Friday. There, countries other than OPEC +, including the US and Canada, can contribute an additional 5 million barrels per day.

Political pressure

The unexpected recession does not change the urgent need for oil-exporting organisations and their allies to reduce production. This year’s catastrophic drop of oil threatened the stability of oil-dependent countries, forcing key companies such as ExxonMobil to curb spending and jeopardizing the existence of small independents.

“ Mexico can and should join the international community to stabilize the oil market, ” said Aldo Flores Kirogga, a former Mexican Deputy Petroleum Minister for Oil who negotiated the OPEC + deal between 2016 and 2018. ” It has the responsibility to do nationally and internationally. “

OPEC + is under intense pressure by Mr. Trump, who spoke on Thursday with Russian and Saudi leaders on the phone, and U.S. lawmakers fearing the loss of thousands of jobs at the US shale patch. You.

“Both Saudi Arabia and Russia would have had to cut anyway, and these cuts would also allow them to earn political points,” said Chief Oil Analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd, a consultant. Amritasen said.

The reduction in headings represents about a 10% reduction in world supply, but it accounts for only a small part of demand loss. This is estimated by some traders to be 35 million barrels a day.

Oil prices have halved this year due to the spread of the coronavirus and a tough price war that has flooded producers. Thursday’s Brent fell 4.1% to $ 31.48. There is no Friday trading in New York or London due to the Good Friday holiday.

“Covid-19 is an invisible beast and seems to be affecting all of its avenues,” said OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo in a speech at an online rally. “The fundamentals of supply and demand are terrible, especially the expected oversupply in the second quarter” is beyond what we have seen so far, “he said.

Balkind urged action from both the OPEC + producers and those beyond the alliance to address the growing surplus. This was estimated at 14.7 million barrels a day in the second quarter.

Russia claims that the United States, especially the US, is doing more than market forces cut record production. Meanwhile, Mr Trump said the US cut would be “automatically” when low prices put Cher in the tragic strait, sentiment repeatedly stated by his Energy Secretary on Thursday. Separately, senior government officials have said that the country welcomes the proposed OPEC + reductions and will signal that all major oil-producing countries will respond in an orderly manner to the realities of the market caused by the virus. Added.

Taper

The OPEC + interim plan predicts that output will decrease after two months, depending on the evolution of the coronavirus. According to an OPEC statement, a 10 million barrel reduction per day could be reduced to 8 million per day from July and 6 million per day from January 2021 to April 2022. The group is planning a videoconference on June 10 to discuss whether additional measures need to be taken.

According to an OPEC statement, Saudi Arabia and Russia will apply reductions to a production baseline of about 11 million barrels a day. In Saudi Arabia, this is lower than recent production, with more than $ 12 million a day in early April. Other countries will reduce the level in October 2018.

The oil price war, which began in March after the collapse of the last OPEC + negotiations, lasted just 31 days, much less than similar rebellions in 1986, 1998 and 2016. However, during this short period, large oil companies drove companies to the United States. Shale independents to reduce spending, extinguish workers and cancel projects. On the other hand, oil-rich countries are suffering from low prices in support of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“For oil markets, massive oil demand reductions are unprecedented,” OPEC circulated to the minister and stated in an internal document Bloomberg saw. “The current outlook looks very dark and the oil market is expected to be severely tested on many fronts.”

More must-read energy sector coverage from Fortune:

-The oil sector is quickly running out of storage for unprecedented surplus

—The massive air-conditioning boom in Africa is about to begin—and it can strain the earth

-Coronavirus fight could be fatal to tackling climate change

—Coronavirus is a very different kind of crisis for the boom of oil towns—Listening to leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: Climate Change Strategy PSEG CEO: “Should have happened yesterday”

Subscribe to The Loop. Weekly, see the revolution in energy, technology and sustainability.

. [TagsToTranslate] opec production cut