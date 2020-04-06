Oil prices retreat after OPEC and Russia delayed discussions on reducing production

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss production cuts that could help reduce global oversupply, as demanded by the coronavirus pandemic pandemic.

Brent crude fell more than $ 3 in the United States when Asian markets opened but recovered, with traders hoping that an agreement between the major producers was still at hand.

Brent was down 81 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $ 33.30 a barrel. U.S. crude was 65 cents, or 2.3 percent less, at $ 27.69 a barrel, having previously been below $ 25.28.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, are expected to meet on Thursday instead of Monday to discuss the reduction in production.

“Perhaps it is better that the meeting was delayed for producers to cement a minimum of common ground before the actual discussions take place on Thursday,” said BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian. He noted that the initial disappointment with the delay pushed prices down in Asian affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is ready to coordinate with other oil-exporting countries to help stabilize the market and that the OPEC + meeting has been delayed for technical reasons.

OPEC + is working on an agreement to reduce production by around 10% of the world supply, or 10 million barrels per day (bpd), in what member states expect to be an unprecedented global effort.

But Rystad Energy’s chief of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said that even if the group is committed to cutting up to 15 million bpd, “it will be enough to scratch the surface of the over 23 million bpd protrusion expected for April 2020”.

The sentiment was lifted by Saudi Arabia’s decision to delay the release of its official raw selling prices on Friday, pending the outcome of the OPEC + meeting.

United States President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on crude oil imports if necessary to protect US energy workers from the collapse of oil prices.

Eurozone investor sentiment fell to historic lows in April and the blockade’s economy is in deep recession due to the new coronavirus, according to a poll on Monday.

“Wherever you look, the plot is the same: the global economy is in a painful recession,” said Stephen Brennock of the oil broker PVM. “Given that OPEC + is considering curbing the supply, one cannot help but think that the oil market will continue to be at the mercy of the viral pandemic.”

Second wave of COVID-19 infections in China

Markets were also frightened when the National Health Commission of China said Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases were identified at the end of Sunday, compared to 47 the day before.

Asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still transmit the virus to others, have become China’s main concern after rigorous containment measures have managed to reduce the overall rate of infection.