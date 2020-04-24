Oil prices rose more than $ 1 after a week of turmoil

On Friday, a day after the rise of 5%, while US oil reached $ 1.12 or close to 7%, $ 17.62 per barrel, Brent crude rose $ 1.07 or 5% to $ 22.40.

latest update: April 24, 2020, 10:52 AM IST

Tokyo: Oil prices jumped again on Friday as producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut production, and the United States passed another package to tackle the economic downturn caused by the outbreak of the virus.

Brent crude traded up $ 1.07, or 5%, at $ 1,032 at 0432, up $ 22.40 at 0432. US oil rose $ 1.12, or about 7%, to $ 17.62 a barrel, up 20% from the previous session.

But barriers to a sharp jump in the next session, prices are looking for their eighth weekly loss in nine weeks and are one of the most exciting weeks in the history of oil trading. Brent is down 20 percent this week, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling more than 3 percent.

WTI fell to a negative $ 37.63 a barrel on Monday, while Brent hit a two-decade low.

“The path to fundamental change to support this move is very small, although given the recent weakness, we are looking for a relief rally,” ING said in a statement.

According to an agreement reached between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and related producers, including Russia, a group called OPEC + will begin production of 9.7 million barrels per day (barrels per day) from May.

But Kuwait’s news agency KUNA reported that OPEC’s producer would begin cutting off international markets on Thursday without waiting for the deal to officially begin.

Four sources told Reuters that Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oil project would have to cut production sharply from May onwards to meet the country’s commitments under the agreement.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers passed a $ 500 billion bill to get rid of the pandemic, supporting small businesses and hospitals. The package will increase US spending on the crisis to about $ 3 trillion.

While some countries, such as Germany, are beginning to ease restrictions, according to a Reuters poll, the global economy may see an economic downturn this year.

“Disruption of the corona virus will cause the sharpest decline in global GDP since World War II,” Capital Economics said in a statement, predicting a 5.5 percent contraction in global economies this year. The global financial crisis in 2008.

“Once the virus is under control, economic (production) must return, but it will take years to get back on track before the virus,” he said.