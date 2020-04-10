Oil-producing countries agree that the Corona Crisis is a historic virus

The world’s largest oil-producing countries have launched a historic deal to cut 10 million barrels a day due to declining demand for the solar corona – but the move has been the least troubling to reduce market concerns.

At a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which was also attended by influential non-OPEC members, the nations agreed in principle to reduce their production by 10 million barrels per day in May and June – the largest. The cut that has been made so far. By the organization

However, despite the proposed move, oil prices, which have fallen due to declining jobs in the aerospace and heavy industries due to the widespread coronavirus disease, as well as the ongoing price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, have been designed to fall. The value of the commodity did not remain high amid concerns about the decline.

Since the onset of the global epidemic, oil demand around the world has fallen by almost 30 percent, or about 30 million barrels a day.

“It was a spectacular disappointment,” said Dave Ernsberberger, director general of commodity pricing at S&P Global Platts.

1/11 Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel

Reuters

2/11 Doxing International Airport, Beijing

AFP via Getty

Taoyuan International Airport 3/11, Taiwan

Environmental Protection Agency

11/4 Noi Bai International Airport, Vietnam

AFP via Getty

11/5 Handa Airport, Tokyo

Reuters

6/11 Changsha Huanghua International Airport, China

Reuters

11/7 Pudong Shanghai Airport in Shanghai, China

Environmental Protection Agency

8/11 Doxing International Airport, Beijing

AFP via Getty

11/11 Handa Airport, Tokyo

Reuters

10/11 Shanghai Pudong Airport in Shanghai, China

Environmental Protection Agency

11/11 No Bay International Airport, Vietnam

AFP via Getty

“In today’s oil market, 20 million barrels of oil demand have been met by Korea alone. This is gone, and they can’t even begin what they agreed on today,” he said. To prepare. “

These actions soften relations between the two main players in the blocs that make up OPEC +, Saudi Arabia, the largest producer among OPEC members and Russia, as the largest group of non-OPEC members, which has the greatest impact. . Organization.

Both have been embroiled in a price war since early March, with US prices falling 34 percent to a four-year low. New discussions between OPEC + members began after Donald Trump pressured Riyadh and Moscow to agree on a series of phone calls.

However, despite the potential impact on US shale oil business, an industry that is currently experiencing widespread redundancies, a senior Trump administration official said the United States welcomes the G20 summit.

“These commitments send an important signal that all major oil-producing countries are responding regularly to the realities of the market caused by the widespread coronavirus disease,” the official said.

Despite pressure from OPEC + members on Washington to take part in any reduction in production, the United States is calling for a reduction in similar countries in Russia and Saudi Arabia due to its anti-monopoly laws. For his part, Mr Trump has said the reduction is “natural”.

While any coordinated response from companies is usually illegal, the Fed’s call for action could help trade reduce production altogether, according to Barbara Cikalids, an anti-monopoly expert at Pepper Hamilton LLP.

