Oil rises, stocks plummet as investors wait for U.S. unemployment

This is a web version of Bullseat, a BS-free daily newsletter in the Fortune market. Sign up to receive in your inbox here.

Good morning, Bull Seaters. Today’s calendar has a lot on both sides of the Atlantic.

Investors are focusing on a long weekend:

Market updates

To Asia, The market is flat. Index of Hong Kong And Shanghai Japan is up a bit, Nikkei Traded on tick downs. Regional coronavirus images are mixed. SingaporeHas been cited as a successful last month’s model of keeping out infection and is now reporting an increasing number of cases. ChinaOn the other hand, only 63 cases were newly infected.

***

To Europe, All major stock exchanges have opened green. But storm clouds are on the horizon. Christine Lagarde, Head of ECB This morning, the monthly European economy in lockdown 2-3% decrease in GDP. Therefore, she recommends a kind of modified debt relief system in which creditors earn their money in a more gradual way.

On the other hand, the inability of the EU to reach agreement on a coordinated financial plan remains nervous. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte The future of the European Union is imminent. “If we don’t get the opportunity to bring new life to European projects, the risk of failure is real,” he warns.

Over UK, Boris Johnson He spent his third night on intensive care, but he seems to be fine. Along with the UK, Belgium and Germany, Coronavirus deaths yesterday.

***

of US futures It is traded sideways. After this Dow, S & P 500 And NASDAQ Yesterday, everyone surged in the afternoon trade. All eyes are on Thursday’s unemployed claim number and will be revealed before today’s opening bell. Economists predict another brutal number. Approximately 5 million Americans are expected to apply for unemployment benefits. 15 million.

***

Others Dollar And gold It is flat. Oil Climbing news Russia Is ready to cut production, which could end a brutal month of price wars. The gesture looks to take much of the disturbing from today’s OPEC + conference. Fortune Adrian Croft says oil 10 million barrels / day cut.

***

of S & P 500 Recovered 8.6% In the last three trading sessions after the impressive yesterday 3.4% surge. What can you do? Are you optimistic about responding to outbreaks of coronavirus? It is difficult to understand. The number of global cases is 50% In less than a week. Is it Bernie Bounce? Bernie Sanders was not a Wall Street fan. Now that Joe Biden has become Donald Trump’s putative challenger in November, investors can safely remove that potential headwind from investment calculations. Could it be a more technical explanation?

Fortune’s Crack Finance team has taken the quarter ahead in the latest investment guide and has made it a bit easier to flip through the pages for a rough first quarter. If you’re worried about your portfolio, looking for investment tips, or looking for professional advice on how to navigate these volatile markets, cover.

In that regard, I would like to emphasize the sentiment of investors. The subject of today’s chart.

***

Retirement is safe

Last week, Allianz sent in data from the latest quarterly investor survey. As you can see from the graph above, the risk-off mood will dominate in the short term. But it was the bottom bar that caught my eye. 70% of respondents felt that there was still enough time to recover the portfolio losses.

Here’s a closer look at the importance of that number and other factors that affect market sentiment.

But here we talk about this. In recent weeks, the volatility of stock trading has been much less. This suggests that it has settled into a more moderate trading area. If we re-examine the same people today [note that the Allianz survey took place at the time of the most disruption in the market last month], we may see better prospects among those we already think May be bottomed out, and people planning to jump back and invest.

Postscript

Over the past couple of weeks, the number of coronavirus infections has been steadily, but gradually, improving here in Italy. It happens as the weather improves, and the big question is when and how can Italy phase out blockades? Italians are definitely getting cabin fever. I saw a neighbor go outside and the sun shines in. They follow winding roads, throwing away trash and stocking bread and ham.

The other day, I found Mario in an old barbershop on such a detour. His business, like all such businesses, has been closed for the past five weeks.

Mario was not a barber. [Hence, “the old barber.”] He took his hair forever and was distracted by conversations with other old-fashioned people about AS Rome’s luck. He asked when he returned attention to your head.

But I learned a lot from Mario. He has been in the same place for over 50 years, next to the largest theater in this part of the city. I consider him a trusted historian of our neighborhood, from postwar to the recent invasion of trendy beer gardens and tap rooms. Mario is also an avid observer of the local economy. He understands the inflation of everything old-fashioned people like, from rent to eating out, vino sufuso, and a hassle-free table wine jug.

We talked about business around 2010, when Italy was coming out of the last financial crisis. He observed that our part of Rome was experiencing uneven recovery. I could see it with my hair.

hair?

He told me that the older generation was surprised at the trip to the barber shop. If they had trimmed every three weeks, they would now delay it a good week or two weeks. And no one came in to shave. On the other hand, young clients were completely gone. Mom was making the children’s hair fuss at home. He wandered around the neighborhood and bumped into a once-reliable client and saw many uneven DIY cuts.

That observation stuck to me. For many years, I’ve been studying the length of my hair to understand the ups and downs of the local economy. And I’ve never seen an unmanageable mop like I did recently, so I’m wearing a baseball cap and typing. It gets worse next week, and the next week.

I don’t care much about the appearance of neighbors. However, I am worried about the local economy and what Rome will look like when it finally reopens.

It will be announced. Most major stock exchanges will be closed tomorrow in Asia, Europe and the United States. However, you are here.

Have a nice day.

Bernhard Warner

Azuki

Bernhard.Warner@Fortune.com

Looking for more about coronavirus? Fortune has a new pop-up newsletter. Proper name Outbreak Keep you up to date with the latest news surrounding Coronavirus outbreak And the impact on global business and commerce. Please sign up here.

You can also send an email to bullsheet@fortune.com or reply to this email with suggestions and feedback.

. [TagsToTranslate] DJIA