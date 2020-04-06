Oil Slides, OPEC delays the emergency meeting on production cuts

Global oil prices retreated in the first few months of negotiation Monday, as OPEC leaders delayed an emergency meeting on production cuts to allow Russia and Saudi Arabia more time to broker a deal that could stabilize the markets and meet President Donald Trump.

Last week Trump spurred the two major global producers with a Tweet suggesting that the pair would make huge cuts in their daily production totals in an attempt to thwart a continuing slump in crude oil prices that decimated the global energy industry.

Moscow and Riyadh officials, however, have yet to agree on the terms of any production cuts and are struggling to find common ground following the collapse of a three-year production limit agreement between OPEC members and their allies. last month in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Trump has said he will slap “very substantial” tariffs on non-US oil imports if the couple is unable to reach an agreement or bring other OPEC members into a cut in collective production.

“If I have to make tariffs on oil from outside or if I have to do something to protect our tens of thousands of workers in the energy sector and our large companies that produce all these jobs, I will do all I have to do,” Trump has told reporters late Sunday after weekend meetings with energy managers in the White House.

Brent crude futures contracts for June delivery, the benchmark for around 60% of global crude purchases, were last seen $ 1.13 less than their Friday closing price in New York and changing hands for $ 33.18 a barrel in early European trade, after nearly 32% last week’s increase, the largest since the contract was established in the early 1980s.

WTI crude oil futures for May delivery, which are more closely related to domestic gas prices, were marked 92 cents lower at $ 27.42 a barrel, after trading below $ 20 for the first time for over 18 on Monday of last week.

“Faced with a massive loss of demand and an increased risk of depletion of stocks, current market action is based on hope rather than fundamentals,” said Steen Jakobsen, Chief Investment Officer of Saxo Bank. “OPEC + plans to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday. Its success will build on the ability to reach non-OPEC + members such as the United States, Canada and Norway.”

The participation of the United States in an agreement on the reduction of production, however, could be tested by antitrust regulations, although some experts claimed that government officials could order the cuts directly to avoid existing legislation.

US drills, however, have already started cutting investments, with the key count of the Baker Hughes rig last week showing the steepest drop in domestic rigs in at least five years.

Household stocks also increased steadily, despite the lack of global demand amid the recession caused by the coronavirus, with the Department of Energy recording the largest weekly increase – 13.8 million barrels – since October 2016.

Saudi Arabia, the second largest producer in the world behind the United States, has been scheduled to pump a record 12.3 million barrels of crude oil every day, starting this month, following the collapse of its agreement on production limit with members of the OPEC cartel and Russia.

That wave of production, as well as the ongoing crisis for global oil prices, has made the Permian Basin, an important source of shale deposits that could supply up to 150 million barrels of oil in the coming decades, drilled. economically unsustainable.

In order to justify spending on new drilling projects in the region, the break-even price for U.S. crude oil must fluctuate between $ 40 and $ 50 a barrel, according to most analysts.

