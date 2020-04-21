Oil stocks: here is the summary of “Mad Money” by Cramer (Tuesday 21/04/20)

The oil futures selloff, which continued for a second day, isn’t the end of the world, Jim Cramer reassured his Mad Money viewers on Tuesday. Markets had been overbought and should have been corrected. Cramer added that investors were a little further ahead of the announcement of the $ 2 trillion stimulus package, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good things to look forward to.

The collapse in oil prices has clearly frightened the markets, Cramer admits, with investors selling everything related to oil, including banks that lend to oil producers.

But individual investors shouldn’t be inspired by oil futures, which are still trading for over $ 40 a barrel a few years ago. In most sectors, when demand falls, supply follows soon. But this is not the case in the oil market, where the failures of oil producers reduce their production.

Oil futures are controlled by oil ETFs, such as the United States Oil Fund (USE) – Get a report, Cramer said. These are tools that manipulate the market and should never have been admitted, he said. USO checked 23% of the contracts that imploded on Monday – a clear sign of how flawed the ETF really is.

What matters most to the markets is the reopening of our economy and this is a delicate balance between health and economy, concluded Cramer. There is light at the end of the tunnel if we remain patient.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they are saying to their investment club members and join the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

With Real Money, Cramer addresses the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more information with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Presentation of TheStreet courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are offering you their market strategies and investing strategies. Find out how to create efficient tax revenue, avoid major mistakes, reduce risks and more. With our courses you will have the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve your financial goals. Read more about TheStreet courses on investment and personal finance here.

Look for Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money” trading tips using our exclusive “Mad Money” screensaver.

To watch the replays of Cramer’s video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer’s free Booyah! newsletter with all its latest articles and videos, click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the mentioned actions.

.