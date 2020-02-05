OK Boomer: Vida’s teenage daughter uses TikTok to stop Azwan Ali’s insults (VIDEO) show business

Cik B (left) has exercised TikTok’s power against Azwan Ali. – Images from Twitter / HavocCikb and YouTube / DivaAATersohor

PETALING JAYA, February 5 – Datuk Seri Vida’s daughter “Cik B” used TikTok in response to the insults by TV personality Azwan Ali against her mother, her late siblings and against her.

The video, which has been reposted on Cik B’s Twitter account, shows her performing a comedic dance routine while Azwan’s explosive chatter plays in the background.

The tweet has so far blown up more than 29,000 retweets and 36,000 likes.

“People say actions speak louder than words,” Cik B wrote in the thread.

😐 🤓 pic.twitter.com/WVfULCcm1U

– cikb havoc (@HavocCikb) February 2, 2020

Twitter users praise the teenager for responding to Azwan’s degrading comments with a positive and creative approach.

“Cik B is my queen of definiteness,” wrote @zhantafa.

“Yes, Cik B, so we screw up negative mood,” said @azienazlan_.

Azwan, also known as Diva AA, lit a public spit with Vida by lighting perfume and a headscarf that the cosmetic tycoon had given him.

The 53-year-old was reportedly bitter that he had not received a participation fee after attending an event held by Vida last year.

A video uploaded to his Twitter account showed him cursing Vida’s gifts, cursing her and telling her to “go and die” while she failed marriages, her two sons, who died in a 2013 house fire, and the size of Cik B told Teint.

Public opinion quickly swung in Vida’s favor when she responded with an emotional video condemning Azwan’s actions as cruel and insensitive.

“This whole thing was very challenging for me and I stressed a lot about it.

“I was humiliated in a way I could never have expected,” she said.

,