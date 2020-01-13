Okay, what happens to ‘Hawkeye’?

Don’t fret, Kate Bishop fans! Your hopes of seeing her sooner rather than later can continue! There were rumors this weekend that the Hawkeye series for Disney would be postponed indefinitely, and everyone had pretty different reasons. From his ex-wife’s allegations against Jeremy Renner to the fact that we couldn’t find Kate Bishop, we all just wanted to know what was going on with the series.

Fortunately, as reported by CBR, Julia Alexander from The Verge tweeted that Disney had told her the rumors were “completely inaccurate”, which means that at some point we’ll learn more about Kate Bishop and the whole series. I also asked Julia Alexander on Twitter (since her account is private), and she confirmed that Disney did contact her.

So … why did the rumor show up at all? Who out there wanted to scare what would come with Hawkeye? Who knows? Murphy’s multiverse was the first to report it as one of the first, but things like that come up a lot and we all start speculating because we’re worried. (Or at least I’m more worried about Kate Bishop than anything else.)

At least we know that production should continue and that there are still further innovations from the Hawkeye series in sight.

