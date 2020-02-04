“Okja” actress Ahn Seo Hyun in talks to play alongside Kim Yo Han in “School 2020”

With the announcement of the arrival of Kim Yo Han in the upcoming KBS 2TV miniseries “School 2020”, actress Ahn Seo Hyun would be in talks to play alongside him.

A representative of the drama said on February 4 that “Ahn Seo Hyun is currently in talks to participate in the drama. She is currently looking positively at the role. “

Ahn Seo Hyun would play the lead female role as Na Geum Young, a second year in a vocational high school who is the daughter of a karaoke bar owner on the outskirts of Seoul. She is an ordinary girl with an ordinary family and an ordinary personality, but dreams of becoming a successful YouTuber.

The young actress receives a lot of positive attention for her possible role in this drama, because she is a teenager potentially casted as a teenager in an industry where adults 20 years and older often play as high school students.

Most notably, Ahn Seo Hyun starred in the 2017 Netflix movie “Okja”, working alongside Steven Yeun, Tilda Swinton and legendary director Bong Joon Ho.

Sources (1) (2)

Superior photo credit: Xportnews

