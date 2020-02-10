“Okja” actress Ahn Seo Hyun talks about working with Bong Joon Ho and his victory at the historic Oscars

On February 10, actress Ahn Seo Hyun appeared on KBS “News9” to talk about her collaboration with Bong Joon Ho. The acclaimed director had just made history when his film “Parasite” won four awards at 92nd Academy Awards, including that for best director and best film.

Ahn Seo Hyun starred in the 2017 Bong Joon Ho film “Okja”. She said, “Personally, I expected it. I didn’t know he would win so many awards, but I predict that director Bong Joon Ho would win a prize. I could not watch the ceremony live, but I had to contact him after seeing the headlines. Thanks to the news, I was able to congratulate him first. “

She also talked about her experience working with the director and said, “It has a feeling of comfort and stability. He describes his staging style as “free range”. He installs large fences and leaves us free to express ourselves freely inside. He is a very reliable person. When the director trusts the actors and the actors trust the director, a synergy appears. “

She continued, “When you see it on set, you can’t help but admire it. You understand why people say it is very detailed. But he says it puts him under pressure. When he films, there are certain scenes and points that make him obsessed for a reason. I think these things end up creating the genre “Bong Joon Ho”.

Ahn Seo Hyun worked with Bong Joon Ho while she was still a primary school student. She said, “We were filming in the Hollywood style, but it was the norm to strictly adhere to sleep and meal times. Because I was a student, he also set aside time to study. He even set up a private tutor for me. He took care of things that I couldn’t do myself. “

She added, “Only he knows if I will be able to work with him again, but if there is an opportunity to do so, I could not ask for more.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Seo Hyun is currently in talks to star in “School 2020” alongside Kim Yo Han.

