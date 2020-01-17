Oklahoma senators propose draft law to make Make America Great Again

President Donald Trump’s slogans could soon be on Oklahoma’s license plates.

The Republican State Senate. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn proposed a bill to include the “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” license plates in the special license plate series. The proceeds from the sale of the records would benefit experienced nonprofit groups, the senators said.

Most specialty dishes in the state cost around $ 40. In this case, $ 10 of the purchase fee and $ 20 of the annual special gift fee would be donated to two organizations: the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides grants to military family members, and Warriors for Freedom, one local nonprofit supports active military and returning veterans.

Dahm’s mock-up designs, published on Facebook, show the silhouette of a service member against a blue background with a red border, similar to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” bumper sticker. The slogans are under the License plate “DJT 2020”

Quinn said in a statement that he thinks the plates could be pretty popular if the bill passes.

“Our president has been very supportive of our veterans, and these signs are a great way to give something back to some very deserving veteran groups in Oklahoma,” he said.

None of the senators were immediately available for comment.

