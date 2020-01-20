Oklahoma St. appears to be ending the series against Iowa State

Oklahoma State (9-8, 0-5) vs Iowa State (8-9, 1-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

UNDERSTANDING: Iowa State plans to extend the losing streak of the conference in Oklahoma State to seven games. Oklahoma State’s last Big 12 win was on March 9, 2019 against West Virginia Mountaineers 85-77. Iowa State lost 72-52 in their last game at Texas Tech.

SENIOR STUDS: Lindy Waters III from Oklahoma State, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have together achieved 45 percent of team values ​​this season and scored 49 percent of all Cowboys points in the last five games.

MAIN CONTRIBUTIONS: Tyrese Haliburton has scored 46 percent of all Iowa field goals in the last five games. The second guard has 22 field goals and 34 assists in these games.

LESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-5 this year if it scores 68 points or less and 8-4 if it scores at least 69 points.

VICTORY WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 if the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 3-9 this season if they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Iowa State was in second place among the 12 largest teams with an average of 75.5 points per game?

