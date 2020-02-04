Oklahoma State Wrestling defeats Missouri 26-6 | National sport

When Missouri wrestling fought at number 5 last year with Oklahoma State at number 2, the dual did its job. The game ended in a final fight and the Cowboys achieved a narrow victory in Columbia.

On Sunday the tigers (10-6, 7-0 MAC) could not keep up with the cowboys, fell 26-6 and went to 10-6 in the season.

Missouri fell back 5-0 early after a technical fall from Cameron Valdiviez.

Allan Hart brought the Tigers onto the scoreboard with a 11-7 win.

The highlight of the afternoon for Missouri was the top Tigers wrestler, Brock Mauller. # 6 in the second year defeated Boo Lewallen, the # 1 wrestler in the nation, with £ 149. Mauller ended the third half 3-0, but was able to secure one point for an escape and two points for a late decommissioning to send the fight into extra time. Mauller gave Lewallen his first defeat of the season with a defeat in the sudden victory period.

“Brock has found a way to win,” coach Brian Smith said in a press release. “These two guys are great rivals, but Brock scored a goal at the end of the regulation and rode him out to put it in OT. Then he got his double and crossed the line. It was a good win for Brock.”

Mauller’s win narrowed the deficit to 8-6, but the Tigers couldn’t improve the rest of the dual by another point. Both Jarrett Jacques and Jake Bohlken lost in the tie break phase.

“We understood that we had to win close games in this duel and today and I thought we played hard, but unfortunately not for the entire seven minutes and lost a lot of close games,” said Smith.

The Tigers will compete back home against the US state of Arizona on February 9th.