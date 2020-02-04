Olay and NASA make room for women during the SuperBowl

It’s no secret that women are really running the Super Bowl, even with Olay’s skin care. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez stole the show during the semifinal show with a historically and culturally significant performance that lifted Latinx communities in the United States.

It was a performance that fits only in Miami, a city with one of the largest Latin American communities in the country, while Demi Lovato made one of her first public appearances with a beautiful National Anthem tradition.

But the Super Bowl didn’t stop there to make room for women, as Olay and NASA worked together to create a funny but refreshing advertising message that sent a clear message: there’s enough room for women in business.

The ad begins with a snapshot of a news segment with Katie Couric, as she says, “Is there enough space for women? Who wrote it? People still ask that question?” While the ad was supposed to be funny, it showed that there are still problems in the professional world to create space for women.

The ad then goes into a shot of Busy Phillips, Lily Singh and Nicole Stott – a real astronaut – taking off in a space rocket. While the ad helped Olay, the call for trademark action was to get people to send a Tweet to Olay with the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen that would give $ 1 to coding girls, a nonprofit that helps and encourages them young women pursuing careers in information technology and technology.

NASA’s story was made in 2019

Embed by Getty Images

Until 2019 there was never a women’s route. On October 18, 2019, the space exploration company made history with the first cartoon route. Two women made the walk to replace a broken battery charger at the International Space Station.

The women, named Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, took the walk to replace the material as a precaution. It was the 43rd space flight to include a woman, but the first – to include only women.

Campaigns such as #MakeSpaceForWomen and organizations like Girls Coding with Olay aim to encourage young women to understand that business spaces – even ones like NASA – have room for women to become part of their programs. The ethos of the campaign and the organization is to send a clear signal that women have the same level of opportunity as men – so that we can take steps towards equality in the workforce in all industries.