Old shark found in Kentucky’s mammoth cave

Scientists found the fossilized remains of an ancient shark’s head, including parts of its jaw, cranial cartilage, and several teeth, embedded in the wall of a remote chamber of the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. Photo by the National Park Service

January 30 (UPI) – Scientists have identified the 330 million year old remains of an old shark in Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky.

While exploring and mapping the many remote chambers of the Mammoth Cave, experienced cave explorers Rick Olson and Rick Toomey came across a petrified jaw and several teeth embedded in a cave wall.

Olson and Toomey took photos of the fossils and sent them to Vincent Santucci, the lead paleontologist at the National Park Service. Santucci turned to John-Paul Hodnett, a paleontologist and expert in paleozoic shark research.

Hodnett, program coordinator at Dinosaur Park in Maryland, visited the Mammoth Cave fossil. He was thrilled with what he found. There was enough fossil evidence to identify the ancient shark species as Saivodus striatus,

“Although fossil shark teeth have already been discovered in the Mammoth Cave, they have never been scientifically documented,” Hodnett told UPI in an email. “The discovery of fossilized cranial cartilage related to the teeth Saivodus striatus, a shark species previously only known from teeth, has just added some important anatomical information that can help us better understand how this ancient shark lived and who it was related to. “

Scientists are unsure whether the remains are part of a complete skeleton. So far, researchers have only identified and documented parts of the jaw and skull and several teeth. But the size of the ancient shark head suggests that the specimen is similar in size to a great white shark measuring between 3 and 4 meters.

It is possible that more fossils are hidden in the walls of the cave.

Saivodus striatus Remains were previously identified at a number of late Mississippian archaeological sites in the United States and Europe. During the late Mississippi 330 million years ago, Kentucky was covered by a large, shallow sea of ​​warm water.

“Forests of sea lilies related to starfish dominated the ocean floor, as did early solitary corals and shellfish called brachipods,” said Hodnett. “The most common fish at that time were sharks and their relatives.”

Though scientists were thrilled to find the ancient shark head, Mammoth Cave National Park has a rich fossil heritage. National Park Service scientists have recently started a paleontological inventory of the park.

“We have just started and have made some exciting discoveries,” Santucci told UPI. “We have two categories of fossils that we focus on in Mammoth Cave National Park, including: one, fossils that are kept in the paleozoic sea limestone in which the caves actually developed. These are mostly marine invertebrates and some rare ones fossil vertebrates like the sharks. “

“Two: There are also Ice Age fossils from Mammoth Cave National Park,” said Santucci. “These are mainly Pleistocene mammals that either lived regularly in the caves or the remains of organisms that were introduced by predators or somehow transported into the caves.”

While Santucci and his colleagues continue to investigate the national park’s paleontological treasures, they plan to publish and present a scientific paper in which the discovery and identification of Saivodus striatus.

The team of scientists also hopes to find a way to share information about the new shark discovery through a website and possibly a public presentation in the park itself.

