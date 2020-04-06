Older couples died holding hands after they both got a coronavirus from a cruise ship

Jerry Williamson and his wife Frances Williamson died a few minutes apart, still loving their hands after Covid-19 was contracted from a cruise ship. (Photo: Reimann family funeral homes)

As their pastor said, an older couple died a few minutes apart, arms folded after they had both infected each other with a coronavirus from a cruise ship.

The funeral broadcast live for Jerry Austin Williamson and his wife, Frances Jewel Bond Williamson, took place on Monday in Long Beach, Mississippi after the couple died of the virus last week.

During the virtual ministry, the pastor said that Jerry and Frances, both 72, died six minutes apart after spending 50 years in marriage.

The pastor went on to say that the couple died after being infected with a cruise ship virus, adding that they love cruises and did not realize how dangerous the virus was at that time, according to The Sun Herald.

It is unclear what voyage the couple had before the virus infection.

Frances and Jerry leave two children, Delora Williamson Ingerson and Jerry Williamson II, as well as other relatives.

During their funeral, an American flag was imposed on Jerry Williamson’s casket in honor of his long naval service, where he was employed until retiring as public works supervisor at Gulfport.

Frances reportedly worked as a phlebotomist who is a healthcare professional specializing in taking blood from patients.

In an online obituary for this couple, mourners wrote sincere tributes to the Williamsons.

A woman who introduced herself as Jerry’s sister wrote: “My brother was a wonderful loving person who loved and served God her family and many friends. He would do anything for anyone who needed help. It’s a nightmare that we can’t wake up from. ”

Another wrote: “A wonderful couple! They will miss you. My prayers and sincere thoughts for the whole family. They were good neighbors for us for several years. ”