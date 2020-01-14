Older man robbed at his Polk County home; $ 3K reward offered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives attempt to identify two people who are said to have robbed an older man at his home in Lake Alfred.

The raid took place on December 23 at Lake Mariana Acres Mobile Home Park on Lynchburg Road.

Police officers say a white woman entered the man’s house and took away some of his property. The man was not injured.

Investigators believe she was accompanied by a black man and drove to the man’s house in a white Dodge Neon.

The female suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and thick with reddish hair.

The male suspect is described as slim, 6 feet tall with dreadlocks that have been pulled back into a bun.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Grant at 863-298-6914 (reference number 19-58862) or Heartland Crime Stoppers. You can also submit a tip online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $ 3,000 for information that leads to arrest.

