Oldest color photographs of the Elfstedentocht ice skating marathon found

Omrop Fryslân reports that the recently discovered Elfstedentocht ice skating footage from 1954 is the oldest color record of the iconic ice skating race.

The Elfstedentocht is a 200 km long race across canals and lakes in Friesland, which was held in the eleven cities of the province of Friesland and was last held in 1997.

The 16 mm film material was found by experts from the Frisian film archive, to whom the collection of the amateur filmmaker Sjoerd Steensma (1910-1995) was presented by his daughter Klara Woldring-Steensma.

So far, the Frisian filmmaker Han de Vries was the first to record the race in color when he shot the 1956 Elfstedentocht, which, it turns out, also turned Steensma.

Steensma, who called himself a baker / dealer, was part of the Steensma and Sons company in Bolsward and an enthusiastic amateur filmmaker, Woldring-Steensma told the broadcaster.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxIS7TPItz8 (/ embed)

“He wanted to get in touch and would do anything to take the pictures. (..) My father was a man who thought long and hard about the things he wanted to film. He filmed his family and many sporting events. He had a feeling of drama, “she said.

The Elfstedentocht footage filmed by Steensma in 1956 was also dramatic. He filmed the moment when the five leading skaters crossed the finish line together because of a pact they had agreed to. They were then disqualified, making Van den Berg, sixth, the winner. However, he declined the title. In the end, there was no winner.

The Frisian archive said it was extremely happy to have the material. “It’s a good performance for an amateur filmmaker and also in color.” It shows that Steensma had a sense of history. This is a pearl in our archive, ”spokesman Syds Wiersma told the broadcaster.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.