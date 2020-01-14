Oldest things found on Earth in meteorite

A scanning electron micrograph shows a silicon carbide grain, about 8 microns in its longest dimension, of a meteorite that crashed in Australia in 1969. The statue was released in Chicago on Monday. (Janaina N. Avila via REUTERS)

A meteorite that crashed into the countryside of Southeast Australia with a fireball in 1969 contained the oldest material ever found on Earth, star dust that preceded the formation of our solar system before billions of years, scientists say.

The oldest of 40 small dust particles trapped in the meteorite fragments found around the city of Murchison in the state of Victoria date from about seven billion years ago, about 2.5 billion years before the sun, the earth and the rest of our solar system were formed, the researchers said.

All of the dust stains analyzed in the study actually came from before the formation of the solar system – so known as presolar grains – with 60 percent of them between 4.6 and 4.9 billion years old, and the oldest 10 percent date more than 5.6 billion years ago.

The star dust represented time capsules that predate the solar system. The age distribution of the dust – many of the grains were concentrated at certain time intervals – gave clues about the rate of star formation in the Milky Way galaxy, the researchers said, pointing to eruptions of stellar births rather than a constant rate.

“I find this extremely exciting,” said Philipp Heck, an associate curator of the Field Museum in Chicago, who led the research that was published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Despite having worked on the Murchison meteorite and presolar grains for nearly 20 years, I am still fascinated by the fact that we can study the history of our galaxy with a rock,” Heck added.

The grains are small and have a size of 2 to 30 microns. A micrometer is one thousandth of a millimeter, or about 0.000039 inches.

Blown by stellar winds

Star dust forms in the material ejected by stars and carried by stellar winds that are blown into the interstellar space. During the birth of the solar system, this dust was included in everything that formed, including the planets and the sun, but until now only survived in asteroids and comets.

The researchers discovered the small grains in the meteorite by crushing pieces of the rock and then separating the component parts into a paste that they described as smelling of rotten peanut butter.

Dust-rich outflows from evolved stars similar to the depicted egg nebula are plausible sources of the large presolar silicon carbide grains found in meteorites such as Murchison. (ESA / Hubble and NASA. Deployment thanks to Janaína N. Ávila)

Scientists have developed a method to determine the age of star dust. Grains of dust that float through space are bombarded by high-energy particles called cosmic rays. These rays break down atoms in the grain into fragments, such as carbon to helium.

These fragments accumulate over time and their production speed is fairly constant. The longer the exposure time to cosmic rays, the more fragments accumulate. The researchers counted these fragments in the laboratory so that they could calculate the age of the star dust.

Scientists had previously found a presolar grain in the Murchison meteorite that was about 5.5 billion years old, so far the oldest known solid material on earth. The oldest known minerals that have formed on Earth are found in rock from Jack Hills in Australia, which was formed 4.4 billion years ago, 100 million years after the planet was formed.

This is a large part of the Murchison meteorite from the Chicago Museum’s Field Museum of Natural History meteorite collection. The meteorite is a carbon-containing chondrite. (James St. John / Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 2.0)