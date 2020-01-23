Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts that fans of Man Utd are “disillusioned” when fans chant against Glazers and Ed Woodward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands why Manchester United fans feel “disillusioned” when they chant against Ed Woodward and the Glaziers on Wednesday night.

During the embarrassing 0-2 home loss to Burnley, fans were asked to “stand up if you hate Glazers” while an X-rated song was also heard about Woodward, the club’s vice chairman.

Woodward has long been a target of criticism from Man United’s believers

The latter vocal – which contained the text “Ed Woodward will die / I don’t know how we kill him / Chop him from head to toe / All I know is that Woodward will die” – was by BBC commentator Ian Dennis during condemns the match.

When asked how United can convince disappointed fans that things will change if there is no progress on the pitch, United CEO Solskjaer said: “Today it wasn’t over because you feel in the end as you say, disappointed because they might.

“But for us we just have to hold on to our values, hold on to our beliefs and know that there is no point in feeling sorry for yourself.

“You have to go outside tomorrow with the same commitment and get ready for Sunday.

A fifth loss for Manchester United since December 22 after a home loss to Burnley. It is terrible. Loud anti-glazer and woodward vocals at Old Trafford. Fans angry, defiant and totally angry. Regardless of any excuses, this is unfortunate.

– Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) January 22, 2020

“We know we have had X games since the beginning of December and these games are very boring.”

“Some of them have probably played more than they expected, more mentally than physically. I think they need a break in the off-season.

“We just have to get over this line, not to get these three games out of the way, but to look forward to Sunday, the FA Cup against someone who still knows, and then there is a chance that we will believe in something again.”

Chris Wood opened the game at Old Trafford and a memorable 2-0 win came from Claret’s favorite Jay Rodriguez, whose breathtaking goal clouded the mood of the United Believers.

A trip to Watford or Tranmere this weekend features an FA Cup round of 16, followed by the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in Manchester City.

Few expect United to wipe out the 3-1 defeat in the first leg against Pep Guardiola, especially given their performance against Burnley.

“The reasons (for the defeat) were that we didn’t play well enough,” said Solskjaer. “They took their chances, we didn’t take them, so of course it was disappointing.

“Lately we’ve played better in games where we dominated. Today we didn’t score the first goal and that took a lot of faith out of us and you have to say that Burnley then makes it difficult to fight them play.

“Well, we are stretched. Of course the players there are disappointed, but they gave their all again due to the efforts there.”

