[ole-gunnar-solskjaer-bemoans-‘difficult’-europa-league-ball-as-manchester-united-scrape-attract-with-club-brugge]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned the ball as Manchester United scraped a 1-one attract with Club Brugge in the very first leg of their spherical of 32 Europa League tie.

Anthony Martial’s 2nd intention in as numerous game titles gave the Crimson Devils a valuable away aim and the gain in advance of up coming week’s return 2nd leg at Previous Trafford.

Solskjaer bemoaned the ball in his sides attract with Brugge

But Solskjaer believes the Europa League ball, as perfectly as the blistering rain and winds, did his side number of favours from the Belgian league leaders.

“It was a complicated activity towards a very well-organised workforce in challenging disorders,” explained Solskjaer.

“I really don’t think it was a single of the greatest video games, we have been a bit sloppy, concentration-wise, and the disorders, with the pitch and ball, created the disorders difficult.

“The ball is distinctive and tricky to perform with, but it is the similar for the two groups. It is mild – you need to get 1 and check out it.

Martial's scored a critical purpose as United drew with Brugge in Belgium

“We obtained a attract, a rating attract, so they’ve received to appear to Old Trafford and score, and if they will need to get a draw, then they will need to rating a lot more than 1.”

Brugge mentor Philippe Clement disagreed with Solsjkaer in excess of the ball, expressing: “We get the balls from UEFA, so it is not our ball. In the Europa League games it’s the same balls, so I never see a difficulty with that.”

Brugge caught the United defence napping with a extensive ball in excess of the top rated which saw Emmanuel Dennis lob Sergio Romero right after 15 minutes.

But United ended up level 10 minutes in advance of the split when Martial neatly broke by way of to defeat the last defender and slot property.