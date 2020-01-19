Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that Marcus Rashford will be out for at least six weeks after a double tension break on his back against the wolves

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is facing a longer break and admits that he could deal with the short-term deal transfer market this month.

Rashford was beaten on Sunday because of United’s 0-2 defeat against arch-enemy Liverpool. During the game it became known that the English international had to take a three-month break after a double tension in the back Repeat the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves.

Getty Images – Getty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is watching Manchester United’s defeat at Anfield

After the game, the Norwegian said the 22-year-old striker will be out for at least six weeks.

“Marcus will be gone for a while. He suffered a stress fracture against Wolverhampton [Wanderers], ”he told talkSPORT.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out, but it usually takes six weeks to get started and it takes time to get fit.

“We only have to deal with it for a while. It was absolutely fantastic all season. We had a similar time with Anthony [Martial], who was out for eight weeks.”

When asked whether the injury will affect the club’s transfer plans this month, he added: “The final signatures we are reviewing will not change as we have injured two or three players over the next few months.

AFP or licensor

Marcus Rashford suffered a double stress fracture on his back in the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves

“That could mean that we could look at some short-term deals that will take us into the summer. But that might not be the case. ‘

One player who could benefit from Rashford’s absence is 18-year-old striker Mason Greenwood, who has scored nine goals for the United A team in all competitions this season.

“We were careful with him because there is a top player there,” said Solskjaer.

“This is a chance for him now. We may do a thing or two in the window, but Mason has a chance.”

