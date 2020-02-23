ole-gunnar-solskjaer-exclusive:-in-kind-anthony-martial-has-been-undertaking-‘extra-work’-to-familiarise-himself-with-no.nine-role

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved distinctive praise for in-type Anthony Martial right after the Frenchman notched his 15th goal of the season in a convincing 3- get more than struggling Watford on Sunday.

Martial, who has now scored in 3 successive appearances in all club competitions for the very first time because September 2017, has been United’s principal striker in modern weeks soon after Marcus Rashford suffered a double strain fracture to the again.

Getty Pictures Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the advancement Anthony Martial has shown

Solskjaer discovered immediately after the game that Martial has been carrying out additional perform in teaching to familiarise himself far more with the no.9 function.

“Anthony is however discovering. He’s played in a extensive position for several, a lot of a long time, but he’s finding additional and a lot more made use of to playing as a no.9 now,” he informed talkSPORT.

“He’s been teaching genuinely very well and carrying out excess do the job. He’s enjoying every video game and getting to be fitter and fitter.

“As a final result he’s getting to be additional and far more self-confident scoring various form of targets.”

He ongoing: “This 7 days he scored a few diverse targets, a person as a centre ahead/no.9 [against Chelsea] with a header.



“The a person in Brugge was all about challenging do the job and becoming an opportunist following buying up on a slip-up. But he did all the operate himself.

“And currently that is the Anthony we have constantly recognised, the far more who has much more talent than most of the gamers about.

In the meantime, Solskjaer also hailed Bruno Fernandes for his effectiveness in Sunday’s in depth victory in excess of the Hornets.

The £67million person opened his account for his new facet, with Mason Greenwood and the aforementioned Martial also on the scoresheet.

Danny Murphy says Guy United really should have bought Martial and retained Lukaku

“He’s extremely suit, he’s been taking part in the total time just after all,” Solskjaer included. “He’s assured and has been in very good variety. He’s slotted in genuinely properly.

“He’s got a terrific individuality and he’s a fantastic character. It is offered all people else all-around a massive boost [him signing].

“We’ve found what kind of qualities he can give the team and today it just shows Guy United character stepping up to consider the penalty and finishing it how he did.”