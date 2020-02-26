ole-gunnar-solskjaer-push-conference:-manchester-united-manager-on-the-bruno-fernandes-‘x-factor’-and-the-brugge-participant-‘similar-to-liverpool’s-mane’

Bruno Fernandes adds an ‘X-factor’ to Manchester United’s enjoy, according to supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese moved to Outdated Trafford in January and had arguably his finest sport in United colors through their 3- get over Watford previous weekend, with Fernandes grabbing equally his debut purpose and an assist.

Getty Visuals – Getty Bruno Fernandes gave Watford the runaround last weekend

He may well element in the second leg of United’s Europa League spherical-of-32 clash vs Club Brugge on Thursday – the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Belgium past week.

And Solskjaer believes Fernandes will be ready to establish the X-factor he possesses through his time at Old Trafford.

The United boss stated: “We feel we’ve added some X-issue excellent with Bruno.

“We want to build that X-factor. He’s occur in and amazed absolutely everyone but we don’t want to put a restrict on what he can do.”

Getty Images – Getty Solskjaer sung the praises of Fernandes right after his good effectiveness from Watford

Between Brugge’s ranks is winger Krepin Diatta, who has been likened to Liverpool star and fellow Senegalese Sadio Mane by Solskjaer.

He additional: “He attempts things, he has acquired the X-factor, amazing speed and equilibrium. He is related to Sadio Mane.”

United have no fresh new considerations heading into the match with Axel Tuenzebe and Scott McTominay between these coaching with the squad this early morning.



Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, out with back and ankle issues respectively, did not teach with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 27-man squad.

Here’s what else Solskjaer had to say to the media forward of Brugge’s check out to Old Trafford…

On the Bruno Fernandes ‘X-factor’

"We experience we have added some X-element top quality with Bruno.

“The addition of Bruno provides us a little bit of a distinct flavour. He likes to enjoy forward passes and consider hazards, which is what a Guy United player need to do.

“His creativity and his overview is a few of seconds forward of many gamers. It is one particular of his strengths – he is aware what he wishes to do. He can alter his intellect in a split-second. That composure has been vital.

"We want to establish that X-factor. He's occur in and impressed all people but we do not want to place a limit on what he can do."

Person United focus on Bruno Fernandes ‘is from a different planet’, suggests previous Sporting Lisbon manager Carlos Carvalhal

Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe’s availability

“They are acquiring shut to possibly a reserve match or a behind closed doorways match.

“We will need them to enjoy in that sort of match in advance of they can make a 1st-workforce overall look.”

On qualifying for up coming season’s Champions League

“I consider we have to have to take one game at a time. In cup competition, you never ever know. We acquire just one recreation at a time and take as lots of as we can in the league.

“We are a major club and we have acquired superior funds, but the lengthier you are out of it [the Champions League] the far more you will go through. It is an ambition to get back again for soccer good reasons and for economic causes. We have just received to aim on the following recreation.”

Getty Photographs – Getty Solskjaer’s side are in the ultimate Champions League qualification position, delivered Man City’s European ban is upheld

Only Paris Saint-Germain have much more clean up sheets than Guy United in Europe’s major 5 leagues

“It’s the work we do on the pitch and the good quality of the players we have got – and probably at instances a bit of luck, margins.

“We did sign Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and Harry [Maguire] in the transfer industry for significant sums of income, but they were being worthy of it as we want a foundation to develop from.

“We’re not content profitable games one-, we want to be attacking, but the coaching has been amazing, definitely amazing and the application of the boys, adapting in between a back again 3 and back 4. It’s that function that is been accomplished.”